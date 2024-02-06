William Inge: Alabama football to hire Washington assistant





Alabama Football and Kalen DeBoer are expected to hire William Inge to the coaching staff, Football Scoop reported Monday. Inge will work with the Crimson Tide linebackers, per Football Scoop. He spent the past two seasons as Washington's assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach under DeBoer. Inge previously worked with DeBoer at Fresno State and Indiana. Inge served as Fresno State's defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at DeBoer from 2020 to 2021. At Indiana, he served as special teams coordinator from 2018-2019. During the 2019 season, DeBoer, Kane Wommack and Inge were all on Indiana's staff. DeBoer was offensive coordinator and Wommack was defensive coordinator. Now Wommack will be Alabama's defensive coordinator. It's possible Inge could also be Alabama's special teams coordinator. A coach for that role has not yet been named on DeBoer's staff. NICK SABAN MEMORIAL BOOK:Relive Nick Sabans' epic Alabama football career with our special book! Pre-order here. NICK SABAN:Nick Saban, retirement and the bittersweet taste of ketchup and mustard Inge was at Indiana from 2013 to 2019, serving in roles from co-defensive coordinator/linebackers to special teams coordinator. Other previous stops include the Buffalo Bills (assistant defensive line coach), Buffalo (defensive coordinator), Cincinnati (linebackers), San Diego State (linebackers), Colorado (defensive line), Northern Iowa (co-defensive coordinator/special teams/ defensive line/linebackers) and Iowa (graduate assistant). Inge played for Iowa, where he was co-captain as a senior in 1996. He is originally from Kirkwood, Missouri. Alabama has not yet announced any official coaching hires. Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, covering Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at [email protected] or follow him@_NickKellyon X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

