Tennis: Men's season opens with seismic Duke Upset, Women's Narrowly Fall at Georgia Tech

In what could prove to be a turning point for their season, Men's Tennis (3-5) delivered a thrilling 4-3 loss to No. 8 Duke in the middle leg of their triple-header this weekend at the Combe Tennis Center.

The Cats started the weekend on the wrong foot on Friday evening, losing 4-0 to Oregon. The match was closer than the score suggests, with the doubles point decided by a tiebreak at No. 2 and all three unfinished matches firmly in the balance. Still, it was a disappointing night for NU's top two singles players, Gleb Blekher and Presley Thieneman, who were dismissed 6-3, 6-3 and 6-2, 6-4, respectively. That loss sent Northwestern to a disappointing 1-5 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon's matchup with Duke.

From the start, it was clear that the Wildcats were on a mission to right their ship. For the first time this season, they claimed the doubles point: the combinations of Blekher and Felix Nordby at No. 1 and Chad Miller and Saiprakash Goli at No. 3 each took their sets 6-4, overcoming an early defeat at No. 2. That result put the pressure on Duke heading into singles, and the Cats got a boost when Blue Devils usual No. 2 singles player Pedro Rodenas was not named to their singles lineup after being part of the No. 1 doubles match.

That change may have proven decisive, as the three Duke singles players who were ultimately defeated all played a level higher than their normal spot. Blekher at number 1, Thieneman at number 2 and Nordby at number 4 all got off to a thrilling start. Thieneman absolutely crushed his forehand, easily taking the first set 6-2 against left-hander Andrew Zhang. After trading breaks early in the second inning, Thieneman took the lead, held at 3-2 from two break points and didn't drop a game from then on.

Meanwhile, on Court 3, Blekher found his range early against No. 1 Duke. 1 and ATP World No. 483 Garrett Johns, who won two consecutive ITF M15s last November. After breaking early, Blekher held his nerve and saved two break points to serve out the first set at 6-3. Although he wouldn't win the match, Blekher's initial heroics seemed to send shockwaves through the other five courts and fill Northwestern's singles players with belief.

Shortly after Thieneman completed his 6-2, 6-2 victory, Nordby delivered a similarly one-sided score, beating another lefty Andrew Dale 6-3, 6-2 to put Northwestern ahead 3-0 on the day came. That result put Duke's four remaining players on red alert, even though they all knew they had to win to keep their team alive.

At that moment, Johns was about to take his match with Blekher to a third set. Miller, NU's No. 6 singles, was a set behind Alexander Visser but had just broken back in the second, which was tied at 4-4. At No. 5 singles, Northwestern's Greyson Casey and Duke's Jake Krug were set to go into a third set after Casey took the second 6-3. And at No. 3, Goli had just lost the first set to Connor Krug in a tiebreak, but led through an early break in the second.

In other words, four matches hanging from the edge of a blade. Four games Duke needed to win. And they almost did. On Court 1, Jake Krug broke early in the third and held on comfortably for the remainder of the set, making it 6-3. As that happened, Blekher quickly ran out of steam and Johns stormed back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Miller found a way to level his match in dramatic fashion, winning the second 7-6 (4), but Visser quickly raced out to a 3-0 lead in the third. With that match seemingly going the Blue Devils' way, all eyes were on No. 3 singles, where Goli had won the second set 6-2. Both groups of players crowded the adjacent courts, exchanging chants between points and engaging the crowd.

Throughout the third set, Goli was the one putting pressure on Krugs' service games. In fact, he created break points at 2-2, 3-3, 4-4 and 5-5 8 in total and failed to convert each time, often allowing Krug to take control of the crucial points with aggressive forehands. Despite the setbacks, Goli's body language remained extremely positive and he let out a huge roar after every point won.

After serving twice to stay in the match, Goli forced a tiebreak that would decide the entire match. Visser had completed his victory minutes earlier. And when push came to shove, Goli stayed true to his consistent style of play while Krug's own game broke down. Krug jumped to a 3-1 lead, but remarkably scored backhands on four straight points to give Goli a minibreak. Then, at 5-3, Goli came up with a spectacular sliding forehand passing shot to set up match point. One clinical serve-and-volley later, and the Cats were harassing Goli to celebrate an unlikely win.

Later in the day, Northwestern returned to the same courts to take on UIC. This time it was a much more relaxing affair. The Cats took the doubles point before the third match ended, and Blekher and Thieneman took their opponents to the woodshed, winning 6-0, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-1 respectively. Goli looked exhausted from his heroics earlier in the day and was forced to retire 6-1, 3-1, but Miller completed the job at No. 6 singles to give NU a 4-1 victory over their in-state foes.

For a team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, the start of this campaign has been hugely disappointing. With a top-10 win now under their belts, the Cats should have the confidence to go from here and build up steam before heading into Big Ten play.

Women's Tennis (4-2) played just one match this weekend, traveling to No. 23 Georgia Tech and falling just short in a 4-3 loss. Northwestern easily claimed the doubles point, with No. 2 pair Christina Hand and Sydney Pratt winning 6-1, and No. 3 pair Neena Feldman and Autumn Rabjohns winning 6-0.

Hand couldn't replicate her doubles success in singles, falling 6-1, 6-1 to Alejandra Cruz in the No. 3 singles match, allowing Georgia Tech to level the match. Pratt, NU's No. 6 singles player, restored the Wildcat lead shortly after, defeating Meera Jesudason 6-3, 6-3. At No. 5, the Yellow Jackets Kate Sharabura defeated Jennifer Reister 6-2, 6-3 to level the match at 2-2 again.

In retrospect, Northwestern's best chance to steal this tie came at No. 1 singles, where Maria Shusharina appeared to be on the receiving end of a hammer blow, down 6-0, 5-2. However, Shusharina stormed back to win four straight matches before falling short in a second-set tiebreak.

Justine Leong gave the Cats some hope, beating Kylie Blichev 6-4, 6-2 in No. 2 singles, but at that point the No. 4 match looked like a lost cause. After Georgia Tech's Roach and NU's Kiley Rabjohns separated a set, Roach was able to steal the set 7-6 (5) and then cash in on Rabjohns in the second to seal the win for the Yellow Jackets. After a solid start to the season, Northwestern falls to 4-2.

Womens Tennis returns to action on Sunday when they travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. Men's tennis will be back at the Combe Tennis Center next weekend for another triple-header against Alabama, Clemson and IUPUI.