Canada: 5 hockey players accused of sexual assault, police apologize to victim
New information uncovered during a reopened investigation led to sexual abuse charges last week against five professional hockey players, four of whom play in the NHL, Canadian police said this on Monday, six years after the crime was allegedly committed.
The case against the players, who were members of the Canadian junior hockey team at the time of the alleged incident, was closed in early 2019 and reopened in July 2022 after an outcry from the Canadian public.
The charge relates to an unnamed woman's accusation that multiple members of Canada's junior hockey team sexually assaulted her in 2018 in London, Ontario. The five men charged were members of that team.
The players, the New Jersey Devils centerMike McLeod; Devilish defender Cal Foot; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart; Calgary Flames centerDillon Dube; and former Ottawa senator Alex Formenton are each charged with one count of assault, according to an official police charge sheet released by Hockey Canada.
McLeod is charged with an additional charge of assault for his involvement in the crime, which involves aiding the conduct of another person, Detective Sgt. Katherine Dann said this on Monday during a press conference in London. The players were all released with undertakings, which are used when police are confident that the conditions imposed on the suspect will adequately protect the safety of the victim and witnesses, Dann said.
London Police Chief Thai Truong has apologized to the victim for the time it took to lay charges. On behalf of London Police, I would like to thank the victim and her family for the amount of time it took to achieve this. period, he told reporters.
Earlier Monday, the suspect's lawyers appeared for the first time via video link in a London court for a procedural hearing. None of the players were seen on video, according to CNN news partner CTV News, and no pleas were entered, although they have been. all expected to plead not guilty.
In previous statements from their lawyers, the players have all denied any wrongdoing and said they plan to defend their innocence in court.
CTV News reported that the prosecution has presented its case and said a significant amount of disclosure, covering forms of evidence, will be sent to attorneys in the coming days. The next court date has been set for April 30, CTV reported.
Current NHL players have been told to surrender to authorities, London police said.
The case gained widespread attention in May 2022 when Canadian broadcaster TSN reported that the woman had settled a lawsuit she filed against Hockey Canada, the sport's national governing body, and members of the junior team over the assault allegations.
A cascade of developments followed, including parliamentary hearings in June 2022 on Hockey Canada's handling of the case and announcements in July 2022 that London police and Hockey Canada would reopen their investigations.
Formenton, who played professionally in Switzerland, will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all the evidence, his lawyers Daniel Brown and Lindsay Board said in a statement. Formenton, who played for the Senators in 2017, has taken an indefinite leave of absence from Swiss hockey club Ambri-Piotta.
McLeod denies any criminal wrongdoing, his lawyers David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein said in a statement. He will plead not guilty and defend the case vigorously.
Foote is innocent of the charges and will defend himself against the charges to clear his name, his attorney said. What is most critical right now is the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial that everyone in Canada is entitled to.
Hart is innocent and will provide a full response to this false accusation in the appropriate forum, a court judge, his attorneys Riaz Sayani and Megan Savard said in a joint press release.
Dube will plead not guilty and maintain his innocence and defend the allegations in court, his attorneys Louis P. Strezos and Kaleigh Davidson said in a statement.
The Flames are aware of the sexual assault charges against club Dillon Dubesaid. We take this matter very seriously. As the matter is now pending legal proceedings, we are unable to comment further at this time.
The Flames had said on Jan. 21 that Dube was granted indefinite leaveof the team while looking after his mental health. Last week the clubsaidit was not aware of any pending charges at the time Dillon's request for leave was granted.
The Devils, for whom McLeod and Foote play, are aware of the reports and have been told to refer any questions about them to the league, the team told CNN.
The NHL declined to comment last week when reached by CNN. CNN has also requested comment from the woman's lawyer and Hockey Canada.
Hockey Canada apologized for transferring the case
A month after the TSN report, the Canadian government announced in June 2022 that it was freezing federal, public funding for Hockey Canada until the organization has the full results of its original two-year investigation and plans for implementing changes within Hockey Canada had submitted.
During parliamentary hearings in June 2022, Hockey Canada executives announced that it was informed of the incident the day after it allegedly occurred in 2018.
We immediately began an investigative process, starting by contacting the police.
We commissioned an independent investigation and appointed an independent panel of judges to review the findings of that investigation, Tom Renney, former CEO of Hockey Canada, testified.
Renney confirmed during the hearings that Hockey Canada had settled a civil lawsuit the woman filed in April 2022, but he did not disclose the settlement amount.
In July 2022, Hockey Canada published a letter apologizing for insufficient action regarding the assault allegations and saying it was reopening an internal investigation. Three months later, the organization announced that the CEO and board of directors were being replaced.
CNN's David Close contributed to this report.
