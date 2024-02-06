Ercel G. Kerner – Daily Diary





FORT WAYNE Ercel G. Kerner, 93 of Ft. Wayne, IN and formerly of Franklin, IN passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024 at StoryPoint West Senior Living in Ft. Wayne, IN. He was born on October 12, 1930 in Freetown, Jackson County, IN, the son of the late Gilbert Leroy Kerner and Mae (Wagoner) Kerner. Ercel married Marilyn (Beaman) Kerner on July 10, 1952 in Franklin, IN. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2022. Ercel was a 1948 graduate of Franklin High School and a graduate of Purdue University, receiving his degree in electrical engineering. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sargent. Ercel retired from Martin Marietta in 1993 as a quality engineer. He had previously worked for RCA in Bloomington, IN and Magnavox in Ft. Wayne, IN. He enjoyed playing bridge and table tennis. He once achieved the number 2 status in table tennis in the state of Indiana in his age category. Ercel had competed in the Senior Olympic Games in Ft. Wayne, IN. Survivors include his sons Steve Kerner (Beth) of New Haven, IN and Dave Kerner (Meredith) of Kokomo, IN, grandchildren Justin Kerner, Jamie Kerner (Matt Masterson), Megan Barthelemy (Kevin), Andrew Kerner (Kelsey Kennedy) , Matt Kerner (Maria Yienger), great-grandchildren Kayden and Elijah Kerner, and Skylar, Trinity and Gracelyn Barthelemy, a brother-in-law Marvin Beaman (Louise) of Franklin, IN and several nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nephews. Rev. Jeff Buck will conduct a service at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at the Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South US 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live streamed at www.swartzmortuary.com. Friends may call on Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the mortuary. Following the service, burial with military honors will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Eleos Hospice Care 4432 Ardmore Avenue Suite B Ft. Wayne, IN 46809 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.

