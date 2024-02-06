Cricket: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Test Scoreboard

Font size
Scoreboard at the end of Afghanistan's second innings on day four of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Monday:
Afghanistan 1st innings 198 all out (R. Shah 91, V. Fernando 4-51, A. Fernando 3-24. P. Jayasuriya 3-67)
Sri Lanka 1st innings 439 all out (A. Mathews 141, D. Chandimal 107, N. Zadran 4-83, N. Masood 2-76)
Second innings of Afghanistan
I. Zadran b Jayasuriya 114
Noor Ali lbw b A. Fernando 47
R. Shah c Samarawickrama b Rajitha 54
H. Shahidi c Samarawickrama b Jayasuriya 18
N. Jamal not from 41
I. Alikhil c Mendis b A. Fernando 1
Ask Ahmad c de Silva b Jayasuriya 1
Zia-ur-Rehman b Jayasuriya 0
N. Zadran b Jayasuriya 4
N. Masood c Samarawickrama b Rajitha 0
M. Saleem c de Silva b A. Fernando
Extras (b 1, lb 6, w 6, nb 1) 14
Total (all out in 112.3 overs) 296
Fall of wickets: 1-106 (N. Ali), 2-214 (R. Shah), 3-237 (Ibrahim), 4-246 (Shahidi), 5-247 (Alikhil), 6-248 (Q. Ahmad ), 7-250 (Zia-ur-Rehman), 8-271 (N. Zadran), 9-284 (N. Masood), 10-296 (M. Saleem)
Bowling: Vishwa Fernando 14-3-37-0, Asitha Fernando 21.3-2-63-3 (w 6), Kasun Rajitha 20-5-59-2 (nb 1), Prabath Jayasuriya 47-10-107-5, Dhananjaya de Silva 10-1-23-0.
Sri Lanka's second innings
D. Karunaratne not out 32
N. Madushka not out 22
Extras: (lb 1, nb 1) 2
Total: (for no wicket, 7.2 overs) 56
Not beaten: Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kasun Rajith, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando
Bowling: Zia-ur-Rehman 3-0-12-0, Naveed Zadran 3-0-30-0 (nb 1), Nijat Masood 1-0-5-0, Qais Ahmad 0,2-0-8-0
Throw: Sri Lanka
Referees: Chris Brown (NZL) and Michael Gough (ENG)
Television referee: Alex Wharf (ENG)
Match referee: Chris Broad (NL)
