Sports
Patrick Mahomes: College football career, stats, highlights, records
Patrick Mahomes won the 2018 and 2022 NFL MVP award and Super Bowl LIV, making him one of the biggest stars in the sport. Before he was an NFL MVP, Mahomes put up record-breaking passing numbers at Texas Tech.
Here's everything you need to know about Mahomes' college career.
Patrick Mahomes' vitals
School: Texas technology
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 230 pounds
Years active: 2014-16
Here are Patrick Mahomes' college career stats. Scroll right to view the full statistics.
|Year
|Games
|Completions
|attempts
|Comp. %
|Recruit
|ALREADY
|T.D
|INT
|Judgement
|2014
|7
|105
|185
|56.8
|1,547
|8.4
|16
|4
|151.2
|2015
|13
|364
|573
|63.5
|4,653
|8.1
|36
|15
|147.2
|2016
|12
|388
|591
|65.7
|5,052
|8.5
|41
|10
|157.0
|Career
|32
|857
|1,349
|63.5
|11,252
|8.3
|93
|29
|152.0
Where did Patrick Mahomes go to college?
Patrick Mahomes went to Texas Tech and chose the Red Raiders over offers from Oklahoma State and Rice.
What kind of prospect was Patrick Mahomes in high school?
Mahomes was ranked as the No. 398 prospect in the 2014 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which placed him as the No. 29 pro-style quarterback prospect and the No. 82 player in the state of Texas.
TOM BRADY VS. PATRICKMAHOMES: A comparison of the college careers of the QBs
What was Patrick Mahomes' record in college?
Patrick Mahomes' Red Raiders went 13-19. His best season in Lubbock came in 2015, when Texas Tech went 7-5 in the regular season.
Records set by Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' name appears in the FBS record book 22 times.
- Most yards gained (game): 734 yards vs. Oklahoma, October 22, 2016
- Most passing yards by two opponents (passing): 1,279 yards Patrick Mahomes (734) and Baker Mayfield (545), October 22, 2016
- Most yards gained by two opponents (total): 1,383 yards Patrick Mahomes (819) and Baker Mayfield (564), October 22, 2016
- Most games (game): 100 vs. Oklahoma, October 22, 2016 (88 passes, 12 rushes)
- Most yards gained (game): 819 yards vs. Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2016 (734 passing, 85 rushing)
- Most yards gained against one opponent (career per game): 553.0 vs. Baylor
- 2015 FBS leader in total offense: 5,109 meters
- 2016 FBS leader in total offense: 5,312 meters
- 2nd in single-play pass attempts: 88 attempts vs. Oklahoma, October 22, 2016
- 3rd in career in passing yards per game: 351.6 yards/game, 2014-16
- 3rd, 23rd in total yards per play: 442.7 yards/game (2016), 393.0 yards/game (2015)
- 4th in total yards per game (career): 377.3 yards/game
- 8th on season in passing yards per game: 421.0 passing yards/game, 2016
- 9th in season passing yards: 5,312 passing yards
- T-9th in single-game completions: 52 completions vs. Oklahoma, October 22, 2016
- T-11th in total offense in one game: 625 yards vs. Baylor (598 passing, 27 rushing)
- 14th in passing yards in a season: 5,052 meters, 2016
- T-21st in passing yards in one game: 598 yards vs. Baylor, November 29, 2014
- 22nd in total fouls in a season: 5,109 yards (4,653 passing yards, 456 rushing yards)
CHAMPS: Complete National Championship history for the FBS
What were some of Patrick Mahomes' best games in college?
Patrick Mahomes' breakout game came in the Red Raiders' regular season finale during his freshman season. In a loss to Baylor, Mahomes completed 30 of 56 passes for 598 yards and six touchdowns. He had thrown for 949 yards in his previous six games and in that one game he threw for 63 percent of that total. “Patrick Mahomes set a Big 12 freshman record with 598 yards passing and threw for six touchdowns in a 48-46 loss to No. 5 Baylor,” the Herald and Review reported.
Mahomes built on his last three games as a freshman, throwing for at least 320 yards in each game as a sophomore. He threw for at least 300 yards ten times in 13 games, including four 400-yard games. Against Iowa State, the sophomore completed 33 of 46, or 71.7 percent, of his passes for 428 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. “The Red Raiders lived up to their fast-scoring, run-and-gun reputation by tallying a school-record 776 yards of total offense (515 passing, 261 rushing),” wrote Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register. “Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 33 of 46 passes for 428 yards and five touchdowns. 'He's a great quarterback,' Rhoads (Iowa State coach Paul) said.”
Three weeks later, in a loss to Oklahoma State, Mahomes went 38-for-55 for 480 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Mahomes completed 33 of 42 passes against Kansas State for 384 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in mid-November. Texas Tech secured a bowl spot with a 59-44 victory over Kansas State on senior day in Lubbock. the Austin American-Statesman reported. Patrick Mahomes completed 33 of 42 passes for 384 yards to lift the Red Raiders (6-5, 3-5 Big 12). It's marked progress from a year ago, when Tech slid to 4-8. “
Mahomes' already impressive stats became record-breaking as a junior, when he had four games with at least 500 passing yards, including an FBS single-game record of 734 yards against Oklahoma. Playing against Oklahoma and future Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Baker Mayfield, Mahomes and Mayfield combined for 1,279 passing yards in the game, while Mahomes also set records for most plays in a game (100) and the total number of yards gained (819).
Mahomes had seven total touchdowns in the game, five passing and two rushing, and his 85 rushing yards were a career-high in a single game in college.
In his final college game, Patrick Mahomes threw for 586 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions against Baylor, earning a passer rating of 215.3, the second highest of his college career.
What awards did Patrick Mahomes win in college?
- Winner of the 2016 Sammy Baugh Trophy
- 2016 Second Team All-Big 12
- 2015 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
- 2014 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
- 2014 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year
- Six-team Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
What were people saying about Patrick Mahomes?
Paul Myerberg from USA TODAY: In an era when personal quarterback development has become commonplace, Mahomes never had a private coach and never attended the quarterback-only camps that have become a ubiquitous part of recruits' offseason schedules. He didn't play football until high school. , then as a safety, and didn't take over at quarterback until the third game of his junior year.
Former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury after Mahomes became the Red Raiders' starting quarterback in 2014: “Patrick is a great athlete. He can extend the plays and throw them downfield. He's so young, so it's not always pretty, but I think he has the ability to make plays… It all happened very quickly for him. He needs to grow up quickly.”
Koningsbury: “There's no guru; there's no camps. He's just a natural pitcher.”
Kevin Lyttle of the Austin American-Statesman: And when (Davis) Webb injured his left shoulder last week, freshman Patrick Mahomes became the only healthy quarterback on the roster. In an ideal world, Mahomes, a three-star recruit from Whitehall in East Texas, would have redshirted. Instead, he'll likely be the guy when Tech visits Kansas State on Saturday.”
Kingsbury after Mahomes led Texas Tech on a game-winning 75-yard drive to beat Iowa State 34-31: “He has a lot of competitive spirit. He always thinks he's going to win and he thinks he's the best player every time he goes out.”
Former Texas Tech teammate Devin Lauderdale: “Patrick has shown up and… established himself as a leader even though he's young. We've gotten closer and closer every day. We've been working on our timing and he tells me what he likes and what he wants. doesn't like.”
Former Texas Tech teammate DeAndre Washington: “He's far from a traditional quarterback. He's his own man.”
Former offensive coordinator Eric Morris: “He's pretty special. It's fun to see how he makes these plays and finds people in the field. How accurately he throws the ball in flight, I think that's really remarkable.”
|
