London, Ontario, police apologize to woman in sexual assault case involving five former junior hockey players

WARNING: This article contains explicit content and may affect people who have experienced sexual violence or know someone who has.

London, Ontario, police chief Thai Truong apologized Monday for taking six years to bring sexual assault charges against five former members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team, saying he recognizes the “courage” and “strength” that the woman needed to do this. come forward.

“On behalf of the London Police, I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the victim and her family for the time it has taken to get to this point,” Truongtolda said at the press conference. “As a police officer who has worked in this space for many years, I can tell you that this is a difficult, difficult situation for all victims and survivors of sexual violence.”

The initial police investigation began shortly after the June 2018 complaint and ended without charges in 2019. It was reopened in 2022 by Truong's predecessor, then-Chief Steve Williams, in response to public outcry following a lawsuit that Hockey Canada settled for $3.5 million .

The identity of the woman, known in court documents as EM, and the identities of two witnesses are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

“This investigation has been a lengthy and complex process,” Truong said. “I want to recognize the victim for her courage and incredible strength.”

Dillon Dub, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, currently playing in the NHL, and Alex Formenton, from left to right, were teammates on the 2018 Canadian junior hockey team. They are now facing sexual assault charges. (USA TODAY Sports/Reuters; Getty Images; The Associated Press; Getty Images; USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

Truong also confirmed the charges against Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, both of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dub of the Calgary Flames, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who now plays hockey in Switzerland. McLeod faces an additional charge of participating in a criminal offense.

Four of the players, not including Formenton, are under contract with NHL teams through the end of this season. Technically, they are on unpaid leave.

The press conference was held hours after lawyers for the accused attended a brief procedural hearing at the court via video link in London, where the next court date of April 30 had been set.

No details are known about the reopening of the investigation

It is alleged the incident took place at the London Armories Hotel following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018, when the players were being honored for their World Junior Hockey Championship win.

Truong declined to provide details about what prompted police to reopen the case three years after the initial investigation ended.

“This review included re-examining the initial investigative steps, gathering additional evidence and obtaining new information,” he said. “As a result, we have found sufficient steps to charge five adult men with sexual assault.”

LOOK | London police's full press conference on the global junior hockey investigation: London, Ont. Police announce sexual assault charges against five former Canadian junior hockey players Watch the full press conference as police in London, Ontario, detail the sexual assault case against five former Canadian junior hockey players.

Truong was repeatedly asked for more details about new evidence that caused them to revisit the original investigation, but declined to provide details, saying he did not want to jeopardize a “complex” case now in court.

“There is a place and a time to provide those answers, and that time is not now. I cannot discuss details that are before the court.”

Truong said the move to reopen the investigation was a continuation of the initial investigation, but with new information.

The woman in the case has fully cooperated: the police

Det. Sergeant Katherine Dann of the LPS Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit also addressed the press conference, where reporters were also given time to ask questions.

She was not involved in the initial investigation and spoke about the circumstances surrounding the reopening of the case by police.

“It was determined that there were additional steps that could move the investigation forward.”

Dann said a new team of investigators was appointed after the case was reopened.

“Additional witnesses were spoken to and we gathered more evidence,” she said. “Some of this information was not available when the investigation concluded in 2018. This was one investigation, not two.”

The Delta Armories in London, Ontario, is where the alleged assault took place. (Amanda Margison/CBC News)

Dann said the woman at the center of the investigation has been fully cooperative throughout the investigation.

Dann asked anyone with more information to come forward, including anyone who was at Jack's Pub or the Delta London Armories hotel that evening in June 2018.

Hockey Canada issues statement

Shortly after the police press conference, Hockey Canada released a statement saying they have fully cooperated with the police investigation.

The statement said a third-party panel had completed its final report, but it cannot be released because it is still under appeal in November.

“HockeyCanada recognizes that we have been too slow to act in the past and that to bring about the meaningful change Canadians expect from us, we must work diligently and urgently to ensure we take the necessary steps to earn their trust and to provide all participants with a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment on and off the ice,” said Katherine Henderson, president and CEO of HockeyCanada.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that the league would wait until the criminal case is completed before commenting.