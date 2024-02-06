Donaldson and McNally named Preseason All-Big West, Gauchos were picked to finish fourth





IRVINE, California. The Big West today announced this season's Preseason Coaches' Poll and All-Big West Preseason Team. For UC Santa Barbara Softball, they were voted fourth in the conference. Together with that, Ashley Donaldson And Madelyn McNally have been selected to the All-Big West Preseason Team. The Gauchos look to build on the success of the 2023 season, in which they went 26-22 overall and 13-14 in the Big West. UC Santa Barbara finished sixth in the regular season. In her first season at the helm of the program Head Coach Jo Evans led the Gauchos to their first 20-plus win season since 2017. Donaldson is coming off a season in which she sported a slash line of .361/.445/.597, all of which ranked in the top six in the Big West. She was also named Player of the Week and earned First Team All-Big West honors. Now returning for her senior season, she has earned a spot on the All-Big West Preseason Team. McNally is also having an exceptional season. The senior shortstop was one of two hitters to post a batting average above .400 in the Big West. She was named First Team All-Big West and First Team All-Pacific Region by NFCA. She now adds All-Big West Preseason selection to her ledger. The Gauchos open the 2024 season on Friday, February 9 as they travel to San Diego for the San Diego State Season Kickoff Tournament. Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2024 softball team at home on Thursday, February 22, as the team hosts Sacramento State for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Season tickets are available and can be purchased online, in person or by phone at (805) 724-6896. Single game tickets will go on sale soon. 2024 Big West Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll RANK TEAM POINTS (VOTES FOR FIRST PLACE) 1 Cal State Fullerton 77 (6) 2 Long Beach State 75 (4) 3 CSUN 65 4 UC Santa Barbara 52 5 UC Davis 47 6 Hawaii 46 7 Cal Poly 31 8 UC Riverside 26 9 UC San Diego 22 10 Cal State Bakersfield 9 2024 All-Big West Preseason Coaches Team Student-athlete Year Position Institution Jaquelyn Bickar jr. Infield Long Beach State Jessica Clements jr. Outfield Cal Poly Kennedy Brown Sr. Pitcher UC Davis Megan Delgadillo Sr. Outfield Cal State Fullerton Anna Dethlefson Sr. Outfield/Catcher UC Davis Ashley Donaldson Sr. Catcher/DP UC Santa Barbara Shannon Haddad jr. Pitcher Long Beach State Madelyn McNally Sr. Infield UC Santa Barbara Maya Nakamura Sr. Infield Hawaii Sara Olson Sr. Outfield Long Beach State Haley Rainey jr. Pitcher Cal State Fullerton

