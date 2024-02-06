Texas Tech football offensive line coach Stephen Hamby will not return





Editor's note: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect salary information for Stephen Hamby. Stephen Hamby, Texas Tech's offensive line coach for the past two years, was fired Monday, a Tech athletics spokesman said. Tech coach Joey McGuire is currently searching for a replacement for that position, another Tech spokesperson said. Tech finished 7-6 in 2023 with an Independence Bowl victory over California. Behind the Red Raiders' offensive line, running back Tahj Brooks finished as the fourth-leading rusher in the FBS with 1,538 yards and 10 touchdowns. Brooks' 290 carries were the second-highest total of any player at any level in college football last season. Hamby was halfway through a two-year contract that called for him to earn $320,000 for 2023 and $330,000 for 2024. Year two of the contract started last week. A spokesperson for Tech Athletics said Hamby was fired without cause. Under the terms of Hamby's contract, Tech must pay him 70 percent of the remaining value of the deal in monthly installments beginning one month after the termination date. However, the buyout obligation will be reduced dollar for dollar by Hamby's earnings from any subsequent jobs during the term of the contract, which runs through January 31, 2025. Hamby started the Red Raiders' 11-2 Cotton Bowl in 2008. From 2013 to 2015, he returned to his alma mater as a graduate assistant. He then served as offensive line coach at Bowling Green from 2016 to 2018 and spent three years at Western Kentucky, in quality control from 2019-20 and as offensive line coach in 2021. Hamby returned to Texas Tech after the 2021 season along with offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. A level-by-level overview:What's inside Texas Tech Football's new end zone building at Jones AT&T Stadium In the NCAA financial report:Texas Tech Athletics reported record revenue of $146.8 million in fiscal 2023

