Serving success: Doug Carter's remarkable tennis odyssey from the courts of Brock

The Brock Badgers are highlighting the stories of Black students and athletes through a series of films as part of the university's celebration of Black History Month/African Heritage Month in February. A list of events taking place throughout the month is available atExperienceBU.

It was during his time at Brock that Doug Carter (BPhEd '81) made a name for himself, both on the tennis court with the Badgers and in the college history books.

The Brock graduate dominated varsity tennis in the 1970s, an era when the global sport reached a “golden age” of popularity.

In 1980, Carter became Brock's first black student-athlete to be named Male Athlete of the Year after a memorable season when he posted a top-two finish in the finals of the Ontario University Athletic Association (OUAA) Championship and a first-place finish in the division championships.

He remains the only varsity tennis player to earn the award at Brock.

The experiences, mentorship and lasting connections he found at Brock and with the Badgers served as a strong foundation for a lifelong career in tennis and education.

Coached by Physical Education Professor David Staniford, an Australian-born tennis enthusiast, Carter and his teammates were a force to be reckoned with on the courts.

The Badgers routinely finished near the top of the college circuit, with Carter winning several singles events and finishing in first place with his doubles partner, Ian Jamieson, in the county during the 1977–78 season.

“We didn't even have tennis courts back then. We had the parking lot,” Carter recalled. “We had to travel to local tennis venues. Dr. Staniford often said, 'If there is a court to be found, you will find it.' We traveled around the region to find jobs we could train on, and we got to work. We did our thing.”

Off the field, the influence of Brock's physical education professors and staff became a cornerstone of Carter's career. Names like Arnie Lowenberger, Jane Evans, Lorne Adams, Jean Wilson, Val Drake and Bob Davis remain etched in his memory.

“It's so interesting to return to Brock. When I walk around campus, I see so many buildings named after our teachers and professors back then,” Carter said. “It's nice to see their names on the walls now. I remember the camaraderie of everyone on campus as a great time in my life.”

That sense of community extended to friendships with fellow students, including bonds formed during his first year living at Macdonald House.

“We had a lot of laughs there and met good friends,” he said. “Visits to Alphie's Trough and the BlueLine Bar after hockey games were the epicenter of fond memories for me.”

After his playing days at Brock ended, Carter began coaching with the Badgers before winning Coach of the Year awards from Tennis Canada in 1997 and from 2011 to 2017 for his work with junior players.

He also traveled the world with Canada's national wheelchair tennis programs, including former Badger and two-time Canadian wheelchair tennis champion Joel Demby (BSM '07). Demby was ranked No. 1 in Canada when Carter was deputy tournament director for the 2015 Para Pan Am Games.

He credits his mother, Volda, who was a national senior tennis champion in Guyana, and his mentors for his success.

“There are always accolades that come with the sport and throughout life, but it really comes down to your mentors. Who made the difference over those years?” he said. “Now I turn 67 this year and I look back at who influenced my path.”

Born in 1956 in Georgetown, Guyana, Carter's family moved from South America to the east side of Toronto in 1964. Today he lives in St. Catharines with his wife Laurie Mann Carter (BPhEd '79, BEd '80), whom he met in Brock, and their children James and Laurene.

After earning his Bachelor of Physical Education with honors from Brock, Carter remained committed to bridging the gap between athletics and education, leaving an indelible mark on the local tennis community throughout his career.

He started working at White Oaks in 1981, shortly after the club opened in Niagara-on-the-Lake, where he met Niagara Academy of Tennis (NAT) founder Lezlie Murch.

Over the course of twenty years, he has held a number of positions at NAT, including vice president, teacher and tennis director. Carter was instrumental in creating an environment where students in grades 7 through 12 could pursue post-secondary athletic scholarships and professional tennis dreams. He is currently the NAT Club Manager and Tennis Pro.

Carter remained associated with the Brock tennis team by serving as coach from 1986 to the early 1990s.