Hockey Canada scandal: London police press conference confirms sexual assault allegations against Carter Hart, Cal Foote and three others





LONDON, Ontario — The police chief of London, Ontario confirmed Monday that five players from Canada's 2018 junior hockey team have been charged with sexually assaulting a woman that year and apologized to her for the years it took to bring the case forward. Chief Thai Truong said Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton have been charged with sexual assault. Detective Sgt. Katherine Dann of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit said the investigation, which reopened in 2022, found reasonable and probable grounds to file the charges, which could carry jail time if there are convictions. “On behalf of the London Police, I would like to sincerely apologize to the victim and her family for the amount of time it has taken to get to this point,” Truong said at a news conference with dozens of reporters on hand. “This shouldn't take this long. It shouldn't take years and years to get to today's outcome.” McLeod is also charged with “being a party to the offense,” which Dann said involved assisting another person in committing the offense. Attorneys for all five players participated in a video hearing earlier Monday. No players were present at the trial in London, a city about halfway between Toronto and Detroit. The next hearing was scheduled for April 30. During the brief hearing, prosecutors sought and received an order protecting the woman's identity, which is standard in sexual assault cases, as well as that of two witnesses. Prosecutor Heather Donkers also said lawyers would receive “substantial” evidence in the coming days. Lawyers for all five players have said their clients are not guilty and will defend themselves against the charges. The players surrendered to the London police last week. The case has kept Canadian hockey in the shadows for years. A woman sued Hockey Canada in 2022, alleging she was sexually assaulted in a hotel room by eight members of the Canadian junior team following a fundraising gala in London in June 2018. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit, and an investigation found the organization had two . secret slush funds to pay out settlements for sexual assault and abuse claims. London police stopped their investigation in 2019, but launched a new internal investigation in July 2022. Around the same time, the NHL launched its own investigation, although the results likely won't be released until the lawsuit is resolved. “At this stage, the most responsible and prudent thing we can do is to wait for the conclusion of the legal proceedings, after which we will respond as is appropriate at that time,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday during All-Star Weekend in Toronto. The players are on indefinite leave from their teams. Bettman said the league does not believe it is necessary to suspend the players without pay for the remainder of the season. Bettman said the league became aware of the allegations on May 26, 2022. He said the NHL interviewed every player on that team, adding that the woman involved declined to participate in the investigation.

