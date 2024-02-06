England cricket team leaves India: Here's why Ben Stokes' boys are flying out for the Rajkot Test match

The England cricket team, led by Ben Stokes, has decided to leave India after losing the second Test of the ongoing series. Rohit Sharma's boys registered a 106-run win in Vizag. The third Test match between the two will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. However, days before the next match, the England cricket team has left India.

Ben Stokes' boys have decided to take a break and fly to Abu Dhabi. The second Test match ended in four days, just like the previous one in Hyderabad. That gave them an extra day before the Rajkot Test, which starts on February 15.

The cricketers unwind during Valentine's Day week, which starts with Rose Day on February 7. Skipper Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum believe the break will help them refresh for the challenge ahead.

Some players will play golf, while others will enjoy recreational activities in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Ben Stokes on DRS

Stokes earlier questioned the Decision Review System (DRS) after opener Zak Crawley was given off at a crucial stage of the match. However, he refused to lay blame for England's defeat in the match.

“I'm not going to say that this is the reason why we didn't achieve the outcome we wanted. I'm just saying that my personal opinion is that the technology went wrong on this occasion, and I think that's fair to say,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Stokes as follows.

Crawley, after scoring 76 off 78 balls in the first innings, made 73 off 132 balls in the second innings. England were going 194/5 when he got out and were eventually bowled out for 292. The series is currently tied at 1-1 as there are three matches to go.

Published: Feb 6, 2024 10:15 AM IST

