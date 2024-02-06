A timeline of the sexual abuse allegations at Hockey Canada that led to charges

A timeline of events that led to Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote indicted in connection with allegations of sexual abuse Involving Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. Their lawyers have said all five are not guilty.

January 5, 2018 The Canadian junior hockey team defeats Sweden to win the gold medal in Buffalo, New York.

June 18, 2018 The Hockey Canada Foundation's Gala & Golf event kicks off in London, Ontario, a city about halfway between Toronto and Detroit.

June 19, 2018 A woman's stepfather contacts Hockey Canada, saying she claims she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while she was drunk after the event the night before. Hockey Canada says it spoke to its insurance company and then notified London police, who opened an investigation. Hockey Canada then opened its own investigation with the help of a Toronto law firm.

February 2019 Hockey Canada says London police have informed the federation that the criminal investigation has been closed.

September 2020 Hockey Canada says it has concluded its investigation.

April 2022 The woman files a claim seeking $3.55 million in damages from Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and the eight unidentified players.

May 2022 Hockey Canada settles the lawsuit with the woman out of court for an undisclosed amount.

May 2022 Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney calls Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge, who says this call is the first she has heard of the alleged incident or settlement.

May 26, 2022 TSN reports details of the alleged assault and settlement. This is also the date NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league learned of the incident.

June 22, 2022 St-Onge announces a freeze on Hockey Canada's federal funding until the organization makes public recommendations from the outside law firm and becomes a signatory to the Office of the Integrity Commissioner, a new government agency with the authority to investigate abuse complaints and impose sanctions.

June 28, 2022 Scotiabank announces it is ending its sponsorship of Hockey Canada. Retail giant Canadian Tire and telecommunications company Telus are following suit. Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil, under the Esso brand, join a growing list of companies securing next-day sponsorships. In October, Nike suspends its partnership and Bauer suspends his role as official equipment supplier.

June 30, 2022 Renney retires as CEO of Hockey Canada.

July 14, 2022 Hockey Canada says it is reopening a third-party investigation into the alleged 2018 attack. The national sports federation adds that participation of the players in question will be mandatory, and anyone who refuses will be excluded from all activities and programs. Hockey Canada says it will now require players, coaches, team staff and volunteers involved in the high-performance program to participate in mandatory sexual assault and consent training. It will also conduct a third-party review of the organization's governance, and pledges to become a full signatory of the Office of the Integrity Commissioner. Hockey Canada adds that it will also create an independent and confidential complaints mechanism to provide tools and support for victims and survivors to come forward.

July 18, 2022 The Canadian Press reports that Hockey Canada has maintained a fund that uses minor hockey membership dues to pay uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.

July 19, 2022 Hockey Canada confirmed the existence of the National Equity Fund in a statement, adding that it covers a wide range of expenses related to safety, wellness and equity initiatives across the organization. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slamming Hockey Canada's leadership of the fund used to settle sexual abuse claims. A day later, Hockey Canada says it will no longer use its National Equity Fund to settle sexual abuse claims.

July 20, 2022 Police in London order an internal investigation into their investigation into the alleged sexual assault in 2018. Chief Steve Williams says the original investigation, which concluded without charges, was lengthy and detailed. The investigation is reopened two days later.

July 2022 A new round of parliamentary hearings examining Hockey Canada's response to the 2018 accusation begins in Ottawa. Michel Ruest, senior director at Sport Canada, says the federal organization was notified in late June 2018 of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the Team Canada world junior hockey team, but did not contact Hockey Canada at the time. Brian Cairo, chief financial officer of Hockey Canada, says the organization has used its National Equity Fund to pay out $7.6 million in nine settlements involving sexual assault and abuse since 1989; the figure does not include the undisclosed amount of the 2018 settlement.

October 11, 2022 – Scott Smith steps down as president and CEO of Hockey Canada. The board is also resigning.

December 19, 2022 – Police in London say they have reason to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.

March 27, 2023 Hockey Canada says players on the 2018 world junior hockey team will not be eligible for international competition until an investigation is completed.

January 31, 2024 Charges are formally sworn in court against Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart; New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod and defenseman Cal Foote; and Alex Formenton, a former Ottawa Senators player who now plays for Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta. Each faces a single charge of sexual assault. McLeod is charged with an additional charge of assault for being a party to the crime. All players are on leave from their team.

February 5, 2024 London police chief Thai Truong apologized for how long it took for charges to be laid in the case.

