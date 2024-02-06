Steve Smith and Travis Head return as Australian tour selection





Star Aussie batters Travis Head and Steve Smith, as well as Matt Short, will battle it out in New Zealand as they aim to join David Warner at the top of the rankings for this year's T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia on Tuesday morning released a 15-player squad for the Australian T20 Series against the Black Caps later this month. Head, Smith, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have all been included in the full-strength squad and return to T20I duties after being rested for the series against West Indies. Watch Australia vs West Indies on Kayo Sports. Every Test, ODI and T20I Live without ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > Short, who was left out of the squad for Sunday's Windies ODIs following his hamstring injury, has been included for the series against the Kiwis. He will be monitored in the coming weeks, with Aaron Hardie replacing him in the squad for the series against the West Indies. Speedster Nathan Ellis, who is almost fully recovering from a rib injury, has also been included in the selection. But should Ellis need more time to prepare for the NZ series, star Brisbane Heat bowler Spencer Johnson, the player of the final in the Big Bash, is on standby to replace him for the West Indies series, despite calls for him to be quick. followed to the national side. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> AUS v WI: 2nd ODI Match Highlights | 13:55 Among the other surprise inclusions are 2023 Australian T20 Player of the Year Jason Behrendroff and one-day World Cup winner Sean Abbott, man-0f-the match in Australia's ODI win in Sydney last weekend, both overlooked. Allan Border medalist Mitch Marsh, who captained Australia in the T20 World Cup, looks confident after being named captain of the team to face New Zealand, even with Cummins returning for the three-match tie. It is a clear indication that the selectors see Marsh, who captained Australia's ODI and T20 teams at different stages in 2023, as the man who will pick the side at the tournament in the West Indies and The United States. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Baz stunned by 'unfair' DRS reversal | 02:03 Travis, Pat, Mitchell and Steve will rejoin the squad after the series against the West Indies, with Jason Behrendorff and Sean Abbott among the standby players among those playing the upcoming T20s, Australian selectors chairman George Bailey said. The next six games will give us the opportunity to shape what we think our World Cup squad will look like and what possible roles it could play. We will also make full use of the opportunity to monitor and review the performance of the Australian players in the IPL immediately ahead of the World Cup. Australia's T20 team to tour New Zealand: Mitchell Marsh (C), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa with NCA NewsWire

