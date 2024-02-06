Sports
Can Sherrone Moore recover NIL?
It's no secret that NIL is lacking in Michigan and has been missing since NIL became a thing. Michigan football has continually lost top prospects it seemingly checked all the boxes for, with NIL the main culprit.
Michigan football has made slow progress in the NIL and Champions Circle”Those who stayThe fund currently stands at approximately $750,000. With the fan base and alumni that Michigan has, it has all the potential in the world to be an elite NIL school.
What's even more frustrating is watching other schools make massive improvements *cough Ohio State cough* while Michigan stood by and watched. But could a shift be taking place as a new regime takes power in Ann Arbor in the form of the young and energetic Sherrone Moore?
In my opinion, yes, and the shift is already happening. While Jim Harbaugh was a phenomenal coach and advocate for his players, I don't think he fully understood the importance of NIL. While he vouched for it to be improved and spoke at fundraisers, he was never all in from a competitive perspective.
Jim was about building a program through culture and grit. He knew he wanted to win with guys who felt disrespected by other programs and who had the underdog mentality. And he got exactly what he wanted in the 2023 team. However, that is not a sustainable approach.
Yes, Michigan football won a national championship with that approach, but it's not easy to replicate. You have to tackle tons of underrated guys and trust that the culture will push you over the edge. I mean, look at the recruiting rankings of some of Michigan's best players. It's incredibly rare to hit so many lower-ranked guys. And the truth is, that approach won't create a dynasty.
To continuously compete at the highest level, elite recruits are needed. Guys who not only have the mental attributes, but also enormous physical advantages. Recruits like Will Johnson, JJ McCarthy and Donovan Edwards are needed. And Sherrone Moore understands that. Additionally, Sherrone understands that it will take more from a financial perspective to get there.
Coach Moore has already done that started advocating for a larger NIL fund, and he's been incredibly aggressive on the recruiting trail thus far. That tells me he's confident he'll be able to raise enough money to be competitive on the trail.
While Michigan football will never be a pay-for-play school, it can still be an elite program in terms of NIL. With Sherrone Moore at the helm to raise money and convince the government to help him, I trust Michigan's NIL will be much improved in the near future.
