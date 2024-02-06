The Vineyard Gazette – Martha's Vineyard News

After a few weeks of symptoms becoming increasingly concerning, I went to the emergency room at Marthas Vineyard Hospital on December 21st for what led to the eventual diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic lung cancer.

Since October, I've had sharp, stabbing pains in my shoulder, forearm, and armpit, strange, non-stretchable pain in my hip, swelling in my glands, and numbness in my ring and middle fingers. For a while I ignored these symptoms and attributed them to being 58 years old, the flu, and playing too much tennis. After noticing that I was feeling bad on the tennis court, Dr. John Freedman from Chilmark urges me to go to the emergency room.

What will stay with me forever is the very astute care of Dr. Katherine Stedman, who wisely ordered a CT scan of my neck and then delivered a very somber and serious message. Her bedside manner showed an appropriate level of concern about the consequences of what I would soon encounter.

Luckily, the first call I made was to Dr. Phil Kantoff from West Tisbury. I knew him as streetball Phil and we had become very friendly thanks to his junkball tennis piece and his good net play. What I soon found out was that Dr. Kantoff was a legend in the field of oncology, who had made progress in the field of prostate cancer (the kind that affects countless lives and yet we don't even know who the person responsible is), and who had served for several years. than 30 years at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Memorial Sloan Kettering. He is one of the physicians most responsible for creating their culture of excellence in care. Dr. Kantoff took action despite the upcoming holidays and made an appointment with Dana Farber's lead pulmonary oncologist for two days after Christmas.

We would immediately discover what that truly excellent level of care (which we are very grateful for) consists of thanks to an amazing team of oncologists, surgeons, nurses, physician assistants and support staff. After my first biopsy didn't yield any results, I called in our friend Dr. Enter Chris Gilligan (a seasonal resident of Aquinnah and chief anesthesiologist at Brigham and Womens Hospital), whose family are regulars on Chilmark's summer tennis scene. Dr. Gilligan was able to expedite a second biopsy, and by January 11, I had a full diagnosis and a treatment plan that would include regular chemotherapy infusions and possible immunotherapy (Dana Farber has made incredible progress in this area in recent years).

Closer to home, I have been able to lean on the tremendous support I have received from emergency physicians and good friends, Dr. Jeff Zack and Dr. Jeff Horenstein, both from Chilmark. I had also met them while playing tennis at the community center (I'm not sure if Dr. Zack plays much tennis, but his wife Patricia Bacon is fierce) and Dr. Horenstein, a tennis fanatic who revives his youth USTA tennis career (and pinball wizardry) compete against the MVRHS tennis players.

Although neither is my primary care physician, Dr. Zack looked at my early symptoms and followed my chart as the test results came back. He was responsible for recruiting Dr. Stedman for Marthas Vineyard Hospital. Dr. Horenstein has provided an alternative analysis of my diagnosis and rolled up his sleeves to gather further opinions from other medical colleagues. Physician Assistant Aubrey Ryan of West Tisbury greeted me in the ER to let me know I was in good hands. She is also a tennis friend of Chilmark.

In my opinion, keeping doctors, nurses, physician assistants and nurses on the island should be a main goal of the hospital. Their support was incredibly available and invaluable.

As readers surely know, the island is a special place when adversity and difficult news strike the people of the island. Before the holidays were over, our community of friends had offered meals, farm vegetables, tea, greens and firewood to my home, extra blankets, places to stay in Boston while I was receiving treatment, further medical options and emotional support, local wellness recommendations from yoga to acupuncture, massage and even astrological readings. All true expressions of comfort, compassion and love.

I had met a lot of these friends through tennis at Chilmark, including Eddie Stahl, the tennis pro, who was the direct channel for those relationships. He has spent the better part of the last 25 years creating a year-round community of players. We start playing in March and he's out there every day in 30 degree weather hitting everyone. The lesson is still the same, enjoy the game and provide support to neighbors and friends. Now there's a chance that those relationships could save my life.

This island tennis community has become even more vibrant in recent years since Covid. We celebrate milestones together, the occasional latte and, sadly, the depth of despair over the loss of a spouse, the need for a kidney transplant or simply the daily difficulties we face.

I have become tenderly aware of the deep pain others feel and that it is part of my future mission to be available as a source of strength to others. Of course, thoughts of mortality are more raw for me now. What I also know, however, is that we all face these fears. I defeated cancer in my twenties, and with the loving support of family and friends, I am determined to do the same again. But I know I can't do it without them.

Over the past several years, I have been fortunate to serve as Chilmark's elected representative on the Marthas Vineyard Commission. Part of the commission's burden is to protect and preserve the truly outstanding natural beauty of the island and the surrounding environment, which is our duty. But what can match or even exceed that need is preserving, protecting and preserving our island community.

Yes, the sunsets, the ocean, the sand and the water are beautiful, but what is truly breathtaking and life-giving are the people of this island.

Jay Grossman lives in Chilmark.