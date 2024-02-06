India Under-19 40/4 in 14.4 Overs





LIVE NOW THE TIMES OF INDIA | Feb 06, 2024 6:43:36 IST Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to 244 for seven with a well-oiled performance on a pitch that provided them with significant help in the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Benoni on Tuesday. South Africa found contention through wicketkeeper-batsman Lhuan-dre Pretorious (76, 102 balls) and Richard Seletswane (64,100 balls), but those efforts were not enough to unsettle the five-time and defending champions. After losing Steve Stolk and David Teeger within the first 10 overs, South Africa consolidated, with Pretorious and Seletswane milking 72 runs for the third wicket. But they needed almost 22 overs to do that. The South African top order simply couldn't get going against Indian pacers Naman Tiwari (1/52) and Raj Limbani (3/60), who found significant pace, bounce and carry from the Willowmoore circuit to keep them in trouble to bring. Even as Seletswane and Pretorious were rebuilding the SA innings, they failed to score at a rapid pace as the run-rate remained below four for much of the way. Left-arm spinners Saumy Pandey (1/38) and Musheer Khan (2/43) along with off-spinner Priyanshu Moliya blocked the guest batters' progress at this stage, bowling a neat line and length. Pretorious, who tried to drum up some momentum by hammering Moliya for a six over mid-wicket, departed just as the alliance was beginning to blossom. Pretorious, who made his third successive fifty in the event, looked to drag Musheer over mid-wicket but a leaping Murugan Abhishek held on for a stunner to end his stay. However, Seletswane continued with great determination and completed his fifty in 90 balls with a left-arm single from Tiwari. But Seletswane couldn't build on the platform either as he soon fell to Tiwari as his hoick ended up in the hands of an onrushing Moliya in the deep. Juan James (24 off 19 balls) and Tristan Luus (23 off 12 balls) helped South Africa get 81 runs in the last 10 overs, but they may find that middle-over lethargy difficult to overcome. However, South Africa, the 2014 champions, can take some solace in the fact that they are the first team to score more than 200 runs against this Indian attack.

