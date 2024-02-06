Football surpasses baseball as America's national pastime, research shows





Join Fox News to access this content Plus, with your free account you get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos, and more! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email address, you agree to the Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, including our Financial Incentive Notice. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. “America's pastime” is no longer the sport played on a diamond, but rather on a gridiron. A Pew Research Center survey found that Americans believe that football, not baseball, is an “American sport,” and that the margin is very wide. The survey asked 12,000 adults, “If you had to choose one sport as the American sport, even if you don't personally follow it, which sport would it be?” CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM This question, found in a broader survey of sports fandom in the United States, led 53% of Americans to believe that football was the American sport. Baseball came next on the list at 27%. The rest of the list consisted of basketball (8%), football (3%), auto racing (3%), hockey (1%) and “something else” (2%). BROCK PURDY'S COLLEGE COACH MATT CAMPBELL SMILES AT GAME MANAGER TAG FOR 49ERS QB: HE'S A WINNER' The “something else” section was the Pew Research Center, which allowed the surveyors to write another rung if necessary. Golf, boxing, rodeo and more have been written up. Additionally, the survey found that football crushed in every major demographic group in the country, whether men and women, older and younger adults, and ethnicities like white, black, Hispanic and Asian Americans. Although the survey shows that football is the national sport, this did not mean that the NFL was a top priority for the 12,000 Americans. The survey found that 62% of American adults say they have little or no interest in professional or college sports. The survey also found that 63% of those adults talk about sports with others “only a few times a month or less often.” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP Only 7% of adults considered themselves sports “super fans,” which falls among those who often talk about sports with others and follow the most popular leagues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/football-surpasses-baseball-americas-national-pastime-survey-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos