Sports
Agassi and Graf defeated McEnroe and Sharapova for $1 million
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. John McEnroe threw a few strikes. And Maria Sharapova made sure he didn't throw away a few more.
But the tennis legends were no match for the most popular sports couple.
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf defeated McEnroe and Sharapova to win a $1 million purse in Pickleball Slam 2, which aired in primetime on ESPN Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.
I'm sure we have some good ideas, Graf told USA TODAY Sports when asked about their plans for the win.
The four former world No. 1s, who combined for 42 Grand Slam singles titles in tennis, embraced the podium in pickleball, one of the country's fastest growing sports.
Agassi and McEnroe starred in last year's event with former tennis pros Andy Roddick and Michael Chang.
But the additions of Graf, Sharapova and former tennis players turned pickleballers Jack Sock and James Blake expanded the event lineup in an effort to bridge the passion gap between the sports.
For me, tennis is always king. But it's easy to play this. That's why my friends play with me all the time, McEnroe said of pickleball. But the better the level [of competition]you better practice.
Agassi added: The sports themselves, they can live happily and play in the sandbox. There is no reason why a tennis player can't have a paddle in their bag and take it out at any time. Courts are everywhere now, and I think that's becoming less and less.
Agassi and Sock, who plays professionally Major League Pickleball, won the first match against McEnroe and Blake, a team owner of the MLP's Milwaukee Mashers, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. Graf and Sock won the second match against Sharapova and Blake 9-11, 11-8, 17-15.
Agassi and Graf won the third and final match 11-7, 13-11 to sweep the event.
McEnroe says he prefers singles matches in pickleball for better training, while he felt exposed in doubles matches where dink shots come back closer to the net and require players to lower their bodies to make contact.
McEnroe only hit his paddle on the ground twice during the event in patented frustration.
“I'm probably more frustrated, but I'm getting older,” McEnroe said. So I'm trying to think of something new, you know?
Graf said she has been playing pickleball seriously for about six months with Agassi, who has picked up the sport more often after last year's event.
Despite being the most talented player in her house, Graf said she felt some nervous jitters before the event.
Before we started, I had a lot of nerves and I haven't felt that way in years, said Graf, who retired in 1999 with 107 singles titles. It's a great audience and it's really special.
There will be three matches:
Match 1: Agassi, Sock win first match against McEnroe and Blake 11-7, 9-11, 11-8
Match 2: Graf and Sock win the second match against Sharapova, Blake 9-11, 11-8, 17-15.
Match 3: Agassi and Graf won the third and final match 11-7, 13-11 to win the event over McEnroe and Sharapova.
Graf and Sock win the second match against Sharapova, Blake 9-11, 11-8, 17-15
Team Agassi leads 2-0. But the last match is worth two points. The following are the four tennis legends.
Graf and Sock stormed back 10-7 and won the final set 17-15.
It was fun. Before we started, I had a lot of nerves and I haven't felt that in years, Graf said after the match. It's a great audience and it's really special.
Agassi, Sock win first match against McEnroe and Blake 11-7, 9-11, 11-8
Agassis' side are 1-0 ahead of the event after a win in the first match. And he didn't miss an opportunity to mock McEnroe after the game.
You know he definitely felt more comfortable. He should just stop hating Pickleball. He's going to improve dramatically, Agassi said of McEnroe.
During the same interview, Sock said that this event helps bridge the negativity between tennis and pickleball because there is room for both and they are both great in their own ways.
John McEnroe hits his paddle when losing the first point
McEnroe wasted no time in making his presence felt on Sunday by slamming his paddle after he and Blake lost the first point in the first match. Then McEnroe was upset about his first foot foul.
You can't challenge the foot signal?! McEnroe shouted.
The referee then told McEnroe that we can switch places if you want.
When the referee explained the points system before the game even started, he told McEnroe: I'll hold your hand the whole game, don't worry.
What are foot faults in pickleball?
Players are not allowed to enter the square area closest to the net where they could commit foot fouls. The area on the pickleball courts is called the non-volley zone, also known as the kitchen.
Scoring at the Pickleball Slam
The first match is scored in the pro-legend doubles: rally score (every point counts), best two of three games to 11 points, win by 2.
The second and last matches are mixed doubles: rally score (every point counts), best two of three games to 21, win by 2.
Who won Pickleball Slam 1?
Agassi and Andy Roddick earned a $1 million purse after beating McEnroe and Michael Chang in a winner-take-all doubles match 21-15, 21-23, 12-10.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/tennis/2024/02/04/pickleball-slam-mcenroe-agassi-graf-sharapova-on-espn-live-updates/72475147007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Agassi and Graf defeated McEnroe and Sharapova for $1 million
- How to Dress for a Concert in Your 30s
- Innovation under attack: Israeli reservists' app helps save soldiers' lives
- See Russian media coverage of Tucker Carlson's visit
- How emergency aid helped children traumatized by the earthquake
- Orderfaz welcomes President Jokowi on working visit to Bandung
- The new Michelin star restaurants in the UK and Ireland for 2024 are:
- Assessing the quality of microcredentials is difficult
- Dad's Army Actor's Name Will Live In Memory Thanks to 'Don't Tell Him' Line
- Football surpasses baseball as America's national pastime, research shows
- Fashion at the Grammys: the “new romantics”
- Kiran Rao defends Aamir Khan against Sandeep Reddy Vanga's misogyny allegations | Bollywood