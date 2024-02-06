Agassi and Graf defeated McEnroe and Sharapova for $1 million

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. John McEnroe threw a few strikes. And Maria Sharapova made sure he didn't throw away a few more.

But the tennis legends were no match for the most popular sports couple.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf defeated McEnroe and Sharapova to win a $1 million purse in Pickleball Slam 2, which aired in primetime on ESPN Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

I'm sure we have some good ideas, Graf told USA TODAY Sports when asked about their plans for the win.

The four former world No. 1s, who combined for 42 Grand Slam singles titles in tennis, embraced the podium in pickleball, one of the country's fastest growing sports.

Agassi and McEnroe starred in last year's event with former tennis pros Andy Roddick and Michael Chang.

But the additions of Graf, Sharapova and former tennis players turned pickleballers Jack Sock and James Blake expanded the event lineup in an effort to bridge the passion gap between the sports.

For me, tennis is always king. But it's easy to play this. That's why my friends play with me all the time, McEnroe said of pickleball. But the better the level [of competition]you better practice.

Agassi added: The sports themselves, they can live happily and play in the sandbox. There is no reason why a tennis player can't have a paddle in their bag and take it out at any time. Courts are everywhere now, and I think that's becoming less and less.

Agassi and Sock, who plays professionally Major League Pickleball, won the first match against McEnroe and Blake, a team owner of the MLP's Milwaukee Mashers, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. Graf and Sock won the second match against Sharapova and Blake 9-11, 11-8, 17-15.

Agassi and Graf won the third and final match 11-7, 13-11 to sweep the event.

McEnroe says he prefers singles matches in pickleball for better training, while he felt exposed in doubles matches where dink shots come back closer to the net and require players to lower their bodies to make contact.

McEnroe only hit his paddle on the ground twice during the event in patented frustration.

“I'm probably more frustrated, but I'm getting older,” McEnroe said. So I'm trying to think of something new, you know?

Graf said she has been playing pickleball seriously for about six months with Agassi, who has picked up the sport more often after last year's event.

Despite being the most talented player in her house, Graf said she felt some nervous jitters before the event.

Before we started, I had a lot of nerves and I haven't felt that way in years, said Graf, who retired in 1999 with 107 singles titles. It's a great audience and it's really special.

There will be three matches:

John McEnroe hits his paddle when losing the first point

McEnroe wasted no time in making his presence felt on Sunday by slamming his paddle after he and Blake lost the first point in the first match. Then McEnroe was upset about his first foot foul.

You can't challenge the foot signal?! McEnroe shouted.

The referee then told McEnroe that we can switch places if you want.

When the referee explained the points system before the game even started, he told McEnroe: I'll hold your hand the whole game, don't worry.

What are foot faults in pickleball?

Players are not allowed to enter the square area closest to the net where they could commit foot fouls. The area on the pickleball courts is called the non-volley zone, also known as the kitchen.

Scoring at the Pickleball Slam

The first match is scored in the pro-legend doubles: rally score (every point counts), best two of three games to 11 points, win by 2.

The second and last matches are mixed doubles: rally score (every point counts), best two of three games to 21, win by 2.

Who won Pickleball Slam 1?

Agassi and Andy Roddick earned a $1 million purse after beating McEnroe and Michael Chang in a winner-take-all doubles match 21-15, 21-23, 12-10.