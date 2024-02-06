“When Ishan is ready, he should play some cricket and come back.”





THE ISHAN KISHAN RETURN Ishan Kishan had left the South African tour due to personal reasons © Sportzpics Indian head coach Rahul Dravid spoke about goalkeeper Ishan Kishan's continued absence from the Indian squads and stated that he was happy that the 25-year-old returned when he was ready. Kishan made his Test debut in the West Indies last year but was left out of the squad for the first two Tests against England after requesting a personal break. Kishan was even with the Indian T20I team on their tour of South Africa in December but did not play in any matches. He was subsequently released from the squad for the two-Test series against the Proteas and has not played international or domestic cricket since. Dravid was asked about the situation after India's 106-run series-levelling win in Visakhapatnam. He said: “There is a way back for everyone. It's not that we're excluding anyone from anything. I just don't want to continue whining about the Ishan Kishan point. I've tried to explain it as best as I can. can. The thing was, he, you know, asked for a break. We were happy to give him a break and when he was ready… I didn't say he should play domestic cricket. I said when he is ready, He should play some cricket and come back, and the choice is his. “We don't force him to do anything and we have contact with him. It's not that we don't have contact. We know what it is, but he hasn't started playing yet, right? So at the moment “It's not something that we would consider, because you know, he might not be ready yet. He decides when he wants to be ready and obviously we have options with Rishabh.” [Pant] injured and all that. So I'm sure the selectors will weigh all options.” In Kishan's absence, India selected KS Bharat as their first-choice 'keeper for the two Tests with Dhruv Jurel, his substitute. The team management had already decided not to use KL Rahul in that specialist role for these Tests, despite him having taken on that responsibility in South Africa. While Bharat has largely proven to be a steady presence behind the wickets, his contributions up front have left much to be desired. He scored 41, 28, 17 and 6, with the last of those scores featuring a loose shot as India looked to build a substantial lead. Dravid admitted that Bharat could improve his batting performance but added that players had their own development speed after graduating from Test cricket. “Young players take time to develop and they grow at their own pace,” Dravid said. “Obviously as a coach you really want players who come in to be able to take the opportunities they get and perform. His 'retention', to be honest, in the Test matches has been very good. I think he will also feel that with his batting, he will agree that he certainly could have done better. “There were opportunities. Sometimes he's played on some difficult songs, to be honest, but sometimes he's had the chance to make a slightly better contribution.” © screambuzz RELATED STORIES

