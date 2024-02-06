The Cameroon Football Federation rejects the resignation of Samuel Etoo as president





YAOUND, Cameroon Samuel Etoo on Monday submitted his resignation as president of the Cameroon Football Federation, but this was rejected by the executive committee. Etoo, who won the African Player of the Year a record four times, has been dogged by allegations of inappropriate behaviormatch fixing and corruption. The federation said its executive committee met on Monday in the Cameroonian capital Yaound to review the performance of the national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations, and that the meeting started with Etoo's offer to resign, while the other members were invited to do the same in good faith. . At the end of the discussions and subsequent deliberations, the members of the Executive Committee decided to retain their current mandates and thus unanimously rejected the resignation of the President, renewing their confidence in him to continue with the same spirit of reconstruction and development of Cameroonian football at all levels. as provided for in its plan adopted by the elective general assembly of December 11, 2021, the federation said in a statement, referring to the date Etoo took over the presidency. The federation did not mention in the statement any other decisions made or conclusions drawn. Cameroon coach Rigobert Song's future was uncertain after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Cameroon, the five-time champions, needed a win in the final group match to ensure passage to the group stage. scored late to achieve thisand then was eliminated by Nigeria after a mediocre performance in the round of 16. Etoo, who celebrated with the team after their dramatic victory over Gambia in their final group match, has been dogged by corruption allegations over the past year. Last week, sports website The Athletic reported that it had seen WhatsApp messages, emails, letters and audio recordings that allegedly support a wide range of allegations, including match fixing, abuse of power, physical threats, incitement to violence and spreading false information in public. Cameroon. It says a file has been sent to FIFA's ethics committee and is also being investigated by the Confederation of African Football. CAF was already investigating what it said were serious allegations made by several Cameroonian football stakeholders against Etoo. It noted that the former Barcelona and Inter Milan star was presumed innocent until a competent judicial body concluded otherwise. In Cameroon, questions were asked about Etoos' ambassadorial role with a company that offers sports betting. At least one club has complained to the Cameroon federation over the deal, which could breach the institutions' codes. Cameroonian football had many problems in the past. Before Etoo was elected president, the national league was tainted by government interference, corruption allegations and broken promises from football leaders. Etoo played at four World Cups for Cameroon between 1998 and 2014. AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

