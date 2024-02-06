



Alexandra Eala won the 2022 U.S. open junior championship.

Nothing special there.

Please note that she is from the Philippines!

There is nothing ordinary about 18 year olds tennis story.

In a country where basketball and volleyball are the two dominant sports, tennis ranks as the second or third sport, followed by boxing, weightlifting and football.

The Southeast Asian nation has its fair share of sports stars.

Indian fans who can refresh their memories of the 1980s will remember Lydia de Vega, the track queen who shared an exciting rivalry with PT Usha and defeated India's Golden Girl twice in the 100 meters at the Asian Games, in 1982 and 1986.

Chess enthusiasts will note that Eugene Torre, now 72, was the first grandmaster from Asia.

The majority of the Philippines' Olympic medals (18 so far) have come from boxing. That should come as no surprise from Manny Pacquiao's home country. But two-time podium finishers include women's weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who took the country's first and only gold so far in 2021.

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena is ranked second in the world and is a real medal candidate in Paris 2024.

Tennis? No.

It is an irony of truly historic proportions. American Dwight Davis, who gave the men's team competition its championship trophy, was governor general of the former American colony in the early 1900s and played a crucial role in building the infrastructure for the game during his tenure.

But apart from a few notable achievements in the 1960s, the game has never had a hero that attracted the Filipinos. That might change.

Alexa was only two when she held a racket in her hand for the first time.

Our son (Michael Francis) is two years older than Alexa. When he started playing tennis at age 4, at a club where their maternal grandfather played, Alexa started following him, her father Mike Eala said.

It was grandfather Roberto Maniego who saw Alexa's potential and took her under his wing. More than technique, Maniego taught her the discipline and mentality that laid the foundation for her career.

I came to tennis because it is popular in my family. I have many family members who participate in sports in general (mother Rose Mary was a swimmer). And it started (as) a way for me to spend time with my grandfather and my brother, Alexa, who won her first doubles title last week and reached the quarterfinals of the $40,000 women's event in Pune, said.

So I think my project, my journey, has always really been a family project. And we were really the ones who took the initiative, and I'm super grateful to have such a supportive team.

The trips were of course great, with many ups and downs. And I think I'm constantly learning more things about myself, about the tour, about tennis, and trying to improve myself every day.

That was the promise that made Alexa move to Spain at the age of 13, where she enrolled at the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) as one of their first students.

She had already won the Under-12 crown at Orange Bowl and the Les Petit As, a prestigious Under-14 championship held annually in France. Shortly after making Manacor her new home, she won a Class A title – second only to the junior grand slams in Cape Town in 2019.

When she was little, Alexa followed her brother's exercise routine. So she had to move up to that level, Father Eala explained.

The lockdown during the pandemic was tough for the teenager, who lived abroad all alone. But she responded by winning another Class A title in 2021 and followed up the US Open crown a year later without dropping a set and handing a bagel to Russian prodigy Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.

Alexa, who reached the singles semi-finals of another $40,000 event in Indore on Friday, credited the academy for nurturing her talent but attributed her success largely to her grandfather's vision.

They (RNA) have also given me so much support. So I have them partly to thank, but I think the key to my success so far has been the support of the people around me and the way I was raised has made me more disciplined, she said.

I guess, well, it was a bit of a mix, she said when asked if her bond with Maniego was one of the umbilical or master-disciple kind, but mostly we spent time on the court.

So a little tough love of course, but I think in the end it made me a lot stronger, and I needed to become mentally strong, to be able to face the challenges that he knew would push me further in my to live. career.

While her brother is in his final year of playing tennis for Pennsylvania State University in the US, Alexa is fully committed to the pro tour.

The inevitable question arises: Is she ready to do for Philippine tennis what Manny did for boxing?

Ooh my god! That's a very distant comparison, she said. Manny is truly a superstar and a huge idol for almost everyone in the Philippines.

And I remember whenever he got into a fight, the families would gather in the houses to watch his fight. It would be like a vacation.

I'm quite far from that. But he is a great inspiration and a great person that all athletes can look up to and learn from.

