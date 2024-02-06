Rising female table tennis player Sanya is keen to improve her skills





Overview: Peninah Namulundu Sanya is humbly appealing to the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) to organize more holiday training camps so that she can utilize her skills. Peninah Namulundu Sanya, 13, is a serious up-and-coming table tennis player. The S.2 student from Muyenga Hill School in Kampala is also a member of the Nakasero Table Tennis Club. I am happy to play table tennis Sanya, who started the TT journey at the age of 7, revealed to Kawowo Sports. Peninnah Namulundu Sanya Sanya dreams of becoming a better table tennis player through regular training, with the support of her parents and the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA). Constant training is required to become a better player. “I beg the UTTA President to organize more holiday training camps so that we can train often,” she humbly appealed. Supportive parents: Sanya was born to Steven Kamya Sanya and Salam Naludde; both of whom have supported their daughter to flourish in her table tennis career. The father reiterates that the daughters must train regularly so that she can become a top player. My daughter (Peninah) is a promising table tennis player, but trains less. She only plays the game in Holidays and I have to take her to Nakasero Primary School to join her club. On days when I can't, she doesn't travel. There is a need for more support from UTTA to help such talented players Sanya, the father said. Steven Kamya Sanya with his daughter Peninah Namulundu Sanya Sanya studied at Nakasero Primary School before attending Happy Hour Primary School where she completed her Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). In fact, she had to jump from primary school five to primary school seven; he skipped the sixth grade of primary education because he obtained a second grade with 20 marks in the final exams of primary education. Sanya longs to be like her role model, Jemimah Nakawala, who represented Uganda at the CommonWealth Games in Birmingham. My role model is Jemimah Nakawala. I want to be like them and also join the national team for international competitions, Sanya added. With constant training under good coaches, Sanya is keen to improve her skills on the table. Tit Bits: Full names : Peninna Namulundu Sanya

: Peninna Namulundu Sanya Parents : Steven Kamya Sanya and Salam Naludde

: Steven Kamya Sanya and Salam Naludde Age : 13 years

: 13 years Current school : Muyenga Hill School

: Muyenga Hill School Current class: S.2

S.2 Current club: Nakasero Table Tennis Club

Nakasero Table Tennis Club Table tennis debut : 7 years old

: 7 years old Role model : Jemima Nakawala

Dream: To become the best female table tennis player and be part of the national team

