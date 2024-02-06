WPIAL releases new football conferences and updated sections for other fall sports





By means of:

Monday February 5, 2024 | 9:14 PM Christopher Horner | TribLive The Belle Vernon football team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Avonworth in the Class 3A final on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The wait is almost over for WPIAL football teams eager to get a look at the new conferences for the 2024 and '25 seasons. The WPIAL will release realigned football conferences and updated sectionals for other fall sports after the board approves them on Feb. 19, said Vince Sortino, WPIAL chief operating officer. The schedules will be released later. Realignment is a process that the WPIAL completes every two years. It begins in the fall of odd-numbered years, when the PIAA collects updated entry numbers and splits the teams into evenly spaced classifications. The WPIAL then takes those classification lists and asks its sport-specific steering committees to further divide the teams into conferences or sections. The committees have completed their work in recent days. The WPIAL board may make last-minute changes to the recommended formats, so as usual, the league will not announce the new sections and conferences until they are approved by the board at its February meeting, Sortino said. “As soon as they came to our board, the board members might have questions about, 'Why is this team going here?'” he said. “Changes have been made to the committee's recommendations in the past, and that is part of the process.” Fall sports in the WPIAL include cross country, field hockey, football, golf, soccer, girls tennis and girls volleyball. Sortino said the WPIAL has told schools they are once again free to schedule Week Zero football games. He declined to discuss other details of the new lineup, including the fate of a Fox Chapel proposal that would have merged the two major football classifications into one. However, the WPIAL is expected to keep Class 6A and 5A separate. Sortino said the fall schedules will be released later this month on a sport-by-sport basis over a few weeks. Football is last on the list and will tentatively be released in the second week of March. Staggering schedule release dates allows athletic directors to focus on adding non-sectional opponents in one or two sports at a time, rather than trying to juggle them all at once, said Sortino, a former athletics director at Baldwin. “That way the ADs aren't overwhelmed trying to call each other to schedule football, soccer, tennis, all at the same time,” he said. Rescheduling for winter and spring sports will occur later this year. Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribhssn.triblive.com/wpial-to-release-new-football-conferences-updated-sections-for-other-fall-sports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos