Experience the future of tennis during the Palm Coast Open





The City of Palm Coast is pleased to invite residents and visitors to the highly anticipated Palm Coast Open, a United States Tennis Association (USTA) Pro Circuit Event, now in its 13th year. This premier event showcases tennis talent from around the world, all competing for $15,000 in prize money and crucial ranking points with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). In addition to witnessing world-class tennis action, amateur tennis players are invited to join the excitement by registering for the Wild Card Qualifiers tournament. This is a unique opportunity for amateur players to demonstrate their skills and compete alongside professional athletes. Amateur athletes can register for both singles and doubles from Friday, February 9 to Sunday, February 11. by clicking here. Adding to the excitement, Palm Coast has been chosen this year as the location for a shade test by Foxtenn, an industry leader in tennis technology. Their cutting-edge system, IN & OUT, aims to revolutionize the sport by offering live electronic phone calls for the ATP, Womens Tennis Association (WTA) and Grand Slam events. Unlike traditional systems that rely on bounce estimates, Foxtenn uses state-of-the-art sensors and devices to capture real-time images of the ball's bounce with unprecedented accuracy. With more than 40 ultra-fast cameras capable of generating more than 100,000 frames per second, Foxtenn guarantees precision and reliability in line calls, revolutionizing the game. “We are honored to host Foxtenn's shadow test at the Palm Coast USTA Open,” said James Hirst, City of Palm Coast Parks and Recreation Director. This partnership reflects Palm Coast's commitment to innovation and excellence in sports. We hope everyone will come out to support these athletes when the Palm Coast USTA Open kicks off on February 9 at the Palm Coast Tennis Center. The Palm Coast Open begins with Wildcard Qualifiers on Friday, February 9-10, with the finalists for the Wild Card matches selected on Sunday, February 11. Qualifying matches will take place Monday to Friday from February 12 to 16, with semi-finals and doubles final matches on Saturday, February 17. Final matches and prizes will take place on Sunday, February 18, as will wheelchair tennis and Special Olympics Exposition Games. Everyone is invited to come to the tennis center and cheer on the participants. Stay up to date with the latest news and information from the City of Palm Coast by following us Facebook, Instagram, Tweet, YouTubeAnd LinkedIn. You can sign up for weekly updates by visiting www.palmcoastgov.com/government/city-manager/week-in-review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palmcoast.gov/newsroom/home/details/experience-the-future-of-tennis-at-the-palm-coast-open The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos