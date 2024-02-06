Sports
Livingston County Hockey Statistics Leaders via MIHL Showcase
Playing in the MIHL Showcase was not intended as an opportunity to compile individual statistics, given the caliber of opponents and the organizer's uncanny ability to pair teams together for competitive matches.
But facing two strong hockey teams in Trenton didn't stop Brighton senior Cam Duffany from creating a nearly insurmountable lead at the top of the Livingston County scoring chart.
Duffany had two goals and five assists against Green Bay Notre Dame and the Bay Reps as the Bulldogs won 2-0 in the state's first showcase.
Entering the weekend, Duffany had a six-point lead over Howell's Joel Eskola. He now has an eleven-point lead over Brighton linemate Lane Petit.
There are still two weeks to go in the regular season. Brighton is expected to have a long postseason run after reaching the State Division 1 championship game the past two seasons.
Points
48, Cam Duffany, Brighton
37, Lane Petit, Brighton
36, Joel School, Howell
34, Ben Huotari, Howell
30, Tanner Sauve, Howell
26, Rory Sturos, Howell
25, Cade Katlin, Howell
23, Ian Kastamo, Hartland
22, Jake Pietila, Hartland
21, Drew LEsperance, Hartland
20, Luca DiGirolamo, Hartland
20, Michael Zielinski, Hartland
20, LJ Sabbat, Hartland
19, Marco Wolf, Howell
19, Chad Pietila, Howell
19, Nolan Doersch, Pinckney
16, Aiden Seiter, Brighton
15, Charlie Burchfield, Brighton
14, Freddie Londo, Brighton
14, Sean McLaren, Brighton
13, Connor Hulett, Howell
13, Landen Switala, Howell
12, Ryan Watkins, Brighton
11, Johnny Pepper, Hartland
11, Mason Blow, Brighton
11, Mark Alent, Brighton
11, Tim Peterson, Brighton
11, Ty Kraut, Hartland
11, Evan Judd, Howell
10, Eli Sturos, Hartland
Goals
24, Lane Petit, Brighton
20, Cam Duffany, Brighton
18, Joel School, Howell
16, Jake Pietila, Hartland
14, Ben Huotari, Howell
12, Tanner Sauve, Howell
11, Ian Kastamo, Hartland
11, Rory Sturos, Howell
8, Drew LEsperance, Hartland
8, LJ Sabbat, Hartland
8, Michael Zielinski, Hartland
8, Cade Katlin, Howell
8, Nolan Doersch, Pinckney
7, Johnny Pepper, Hartland
7, Marco Wolf, Howell
7, Tim Peterson, Brighton
Assists
28, Cam Duffany, Brighton
20, Ben Huotari, Howell
18, Joel School, Howell
18, Tanner Sauve, Howell
17, Cade Katlin, Howell
16, Chad Pietila, Howell
15, Rory Sturos, Howell
14, Luca DiGirolamo, Hartland
13, Connor Hulett, Howell
13, Lane Petit, Brighton
13, Drew LEsperance, Hartland
12, Ian Kastamo, Hartland
12, Michael Zielinski, Hartland
12, LJ Sabbat, Hartland
12, Marco Wolf, Howell
11, Sean McLaren, Brighton
11, Nolan Doersch, Pinckney
10, Charlie Burchfield, Brighton
10, Aiden Seiter, Brighton
10, Mason Blow, Brighton
9, Brady Snyder, Hartland
9, Freddie Londo, Brighton
9, Ryan Watkins, Brighton
9, Landen Switala, Howell
8, Alex Katch, Hartland
8, Evan Judd, Howell
7, Todd Halonen, Hartland
Goals against average
0.78, Gaige Deuigenio, Hartland
1.81, Levi Pennala, Brighton
1.95, Brady Hubenschmidt, Hartland
2.24, Ryan Nickerson, Brighton
2.53, Andrew Clay, Howell
Save percentage
.959, Gaige Deuigenio, Hartland
.936, Levi Pennala, Brighton
.910, Brady Hubenschmidt, Hartland
.908, Andrew Klei, Howell
.900, Ryan Nickerson, Brighton
wins
14, Andrew Clay, Howell
10, Alex Rau, Pinckney
9, Levi Pennala, Brighton
8, Brady Hubenschmidt, Hartland
7, Gaige Deuigenio, Hartland
7, Ryan Nickerson, Brighton
Eliminations
4, Levi Pennala, Brighton
3, Gaige Deuigenio, Hartland
2, Ryan Nickerson, Brighton
2, Andrew Clay, Howell
1, Brady Hubenschmidt, Hartland
1, Nolan Brown, Hartland
Contact Bill Khan at [email protected].
|
