Livingston County Hockey Statistics Leaders via MIHL Showcase





Playing in the MIHL Showcase was not intended as an opportunity to compile individual statistics, given the caliber of opponents and the organizer's uncanny ability to pair teams together for competitive matches. But facing two strong hockey teams in Trenton didn't stop Brighton senior Cam Duffany from creating a nearly insurmountable lead at the top of the Livingston County scoring chart. Duffany had two goals and five assists against Green Bay Notre Dame and the Bay Reps as the Bulldogs won 2-0 in the state's first showcase. Entering the weekend, Duffany had a six-point lead over Howell's Joel Eskola. He now has an eleven-point lead over Brighton linemate Lane Petit. There are still two weeks to go in the regular season. Brighton is expected to have a long postseason run after reaching the State Division 1 championship game the past two seasons. Points 48, Cam Duffany, Brighton 37, Lane Petit, Brighton 36, Joel School, Howell 34, Ben Huotari, Howell 30, Tanner Sauve, Howell 26, Rory Sturos, Howell 25, Cade Katlin, Howell 23, Ian Kastamo, Hartland 22, Jake Pietila, Hartland 21, Drew LEsperance, Hartland 20, Luca DiGirolamo, Hartland 20, Michael Zielinski, Hartland 20, LJ Sabbat, Hartland 19, Marco Wolf, Howell 19, Chad Pietila, Howell 19, Nolan Doersch, Pinckney 16, Aiden Seiter, Brighton 15, Charlie Burchfield, Brighton 14, Freddie Londo, Brighton 14, Sean McLaren, Brighton 13, Connor Hulett, Howell 13, Landen Switala, Howell 12, Ryan Watkins, Brighton 11, Johnny Pepper, Hartland 11, Mason Blow, Brighton 11, Mark Alent, Brighton 11, Tim Peterson, Brighton 11, Ty Kraut, Hartland 11, Evan Judd, Howell 10, Eli Sturos, Hartland Goals 24, Lane Petit, Brighton 20, Cam Duffany, Brighton 18, Joel School, Howell 16, Jake Pietila, Hartland 14, Ben Huotari, Howell 12, Tanner Sauve, Howell 11, Ian Kastamo, Hartland 11, Rory Sturos, Howell 8, Drew LEsperance, Hartland 8, LJ Sabbat, Hartland 8, Michael Zielinski, Hartland 8, Cade Katlin, Howell 8, Nolan Doersch, Pinckney 7, Johnny Pepper, Hartland 7, Marco Wolf, Howell 7, Tim Peterson, Brighton Assists 28, Cam Duffany, Brighton 20, Ben Huotari, Howell 18, Joel School, Howell 18, Tanner Sauve, Howell 17, Cade Katlin, Howell 16, Chad Pietila, Howell 15, Rory Sturos, Howell 14, Luca DiGirolamo, Hartland 13, Connor Hulett, Howell 13, Lane Petit, Brighton 13, Drew LEsperance, Hartland 12, Ian Kastamo, Hartland 12, Michael Zielinski, Hartland 12, LJ Sabbat, Hartland 12, Marco Wolf, Howell 11, Sean McLaren, Brighton 11, Nolan Doersch, Pinckney 10, Charlie Burchfield, Brighton 10, Aiden Seiter, Brighton 10, Mason Blow, Brighton 9, Brady Snyder, Hartland 9, Freddie Londo, Brighton 9, Ryan Watkins, Brighton 9, Landen Switala, Howell 8, Alex Katch, Hartland 8, Evan Judd, Howell 7, Todd Halonen, Hartland Goals against average 0.78, Gaige Deuigenio, Hartland 1.81, Levi Pennala, Brighton 1.95, Brady Hubenschmidt, Hartland 2.24, Ryan Nickerson, Brighton 2.53, Andrew Clay, Howell Save percentage .959, Gaige Deuigenio, Hartland .936, Levi Pennala, Brighton .910, Brady Hubenschmidt, Hartland .908, Andrew Klei, Howell .900, Ryan Nickerson, Brighton wins 14, Andrew Clay, Howell 10, Alex Rau, Pinckney 9, Levi Pennala, Brighton 8, Brady Hubenschmidt, Hartland 7, Gaige Deuigenio, Hartland 7, Ryan Nickerson, Brighton Eliminations 4, Levi Pennala, Brighton 3, Gaige Deuigenio, Hartland 2, Ryan Nickerson, Brighton 2, Andrew Clay, Howell 1, Brady Hubenschmidt, Hartland 1, Nolan Brown, Hartland Contact Bill Khan at [email protected]. Follow him on X@BillKhan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livingstondaily.com/story/sports/high-school/hockey/2024/02/06/livingston-county-hockey-stat-leaders-through-mihl-showcase/72449762007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos