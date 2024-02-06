What is pickleball? Here's what you need to know and where to play in Indy.





An Indy Pickleball Apparel CEO who has been called the sport's “ultimate ambassador” was accused of a fraudulent investment scheme, IndyStar reported Monday. What is pickleball, the sport at the center of the alleged Ponzi scheme? Pickleball Ponzi Scheme:5 things to know about Rodney Grubbs and the fraud allegations involving Pickleball Rocks What is pickleball? Pickleball is a paddle sport commonly explained as a mix of table tennis, tennis and badminton, says Pickleball, USA on their website. The sport has taken the country by storm and has become a trend to play. What are the rules of pickleball? Like tennis, you can play pickleball as a doubles game (two players on a team) or as a singles game, but doubles is more common. The same playing field and the same rules are used for both games. Here are a few highlights: The non-volley zone is the playing court within 2 meters on either side of the net. This area is known as 'the kitchen'.

A serve in pickleball must be underhand.

The serve and the return serve must bounce. This is called the two-bounce rule.

Points are scored only by the serving team.

Games are normally played to 11 points, winning by 2 points, while tournaments can be to 15 or 21 points. A complete explanation of the rules of pickleball can be found at USA Pickleball here. Who plays pickleball? Pickleball can be played by anyone, at any age and at any level, but is most commonly played by people over the age of 50. 'My life taken over':Indy, suburbs are investing in pickleball as younger Hoosiers start playing What do I need to play pickleball? All you need to play is an overview of the rules, a pickleball paddle, a ball, friends to play with, and a place to play. Where can you play pickleball in Indy? According to Pickleheads, a website dedicated solely to finding pickleball courts and games near you, there are 37 pickleball courts in Indianapolis. Some are free to the public, some are private, some may require a membership, and some may require you to pay a one-time fee to gain access. Where can I play pickleball for free in Indy? Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter@itskatiewiseman.

