'I'm not sure Rishabh Pant will be': Legendary World Cup gives worrying signals | Cricket

Rishabh Pant feared amputation of his right leg after the star cricketer was involved in a horrific car accident. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman drove from Delhi to Roorkee to meet his family after India toured Bangladesh in 2022. The Indian southpaw played an important role in India's victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at the time. Pant played a strike-filled knock of 93 off 105 balls in the Dhaka Test match. Rishabh Pant hits the net practice as part of his rehabilitation program before team India's practice session for the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan (PTI)

It has been over a year since Pant last played a competitive match. Pant underwent surgeries to reconstruct all three ligaments in his right knee. The wicketkeeper-batsman continued his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. In Pant's absence, the Rahul Dravid-coached Indian side has added a specialist wicketkeeper in the form of KS Bharat. Former vice-captain KL Rahul and opener Ishan Kishan have also taken up the role of India's wicketkeeper in different formats.

'I'm not sure if he can keep the wicket'

During an interaction after his felicitation at the Bombay Gymkhana, former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer urged Bharat to make minor changes as a wicketkeeper. The former India wicketkeeper hailed Pant as a match-winner for Rohit Sharma's men. However, the ex-wicketkeeper was also not sure about Pant returning to the Indian side as a wicketkeeper.

(I was) so sad when I heard about Rishabh's accident. I hope he has recovered now. I'm not sure if he will be able to keep the wicket because once you lose your edge, the sixth sense… but his batting is so good that he can be a match-winner for India with the bat. He has so much confidence as a batsman. Like me, he believes that spinners should not exist, said Engineer by news agency PTI.

Pant to return for IPL 2024

Earlier, Pant made a cameo appearance during India's training session in the Afghanistan T20I series. After contesting the 2023 World Cup final at home, India will be hoping to end their ICC trophy drought in this year's World T20. Injured Indian gloveman Pant is expected to make his return to this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024. The Delhi Capitals (DC) superstar was earlier retained by the franchise for the 2024 edition. He also attended the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai as a member of the DC franchise.