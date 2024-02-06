What can you expect on National Signing Day?





OXFORD National Signing Day is Wednesday, but the fax machine at Ole Miss Football's practice facility won't be busy. The rebels have already secured most of their class. With that in mind, here's what to look for in coach Lane Kiffin's program. What can Ole Miss football fans expect on National Signing Day 2024? Well, not much. Of the 22 high school and junior college players who committed to join the Rebels in the class of 2024, 21 submitted their letters of intent during the early signing period Dec. 20-22. The class is ranked 20th in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. The headliners include four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin and four-star offensive lineman William Echoles. Both are Mississippi natives and rated as top-150 prospects in the country by the 247Sports Composite. The potential for drama seems limited. Kiffin has built a reputation as an opportunistic recruiter and made many moves late in the previous cycle. But this time there may not be much to work with. Only one of the top 250 prospects in the cycle had not yet been committed as of Monday afternoon. The Rebels still have one loose end at the high school: Jarnorris Hopson, who verbally declared himself on Monday. Hopson is a former Mississippi State player who left to take the junior college route in Northwest Mississippi. 2025:Ole Miss Football gets commitment from four-star linebacker Corey Amos in Class of 2025 What about Ole Miss Football's transfer class? Transfers don't sign binding letters of intent like high school applicants do. Still, some programs have chosen to base their February signing day messaging on their incoming transfer classes. The Rebels have already unveiled their biggest batch of transfers, announcing all 17 current commitments last week. According to 247Sports, Ole Miss' transfer class is ranked No. 1 in the country. The Rebels have finished with a top-three portal ranking in each of the past three cycles. David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at [email protected] or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98. Get the latest SEC football news and insight by subscribing to theSEC Unfiltered Newsletter,delivered straight to your inbox.

