The Roseville hockey community is mourning the beloved skate shop employee who was killed in a head-on crash





ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Another tragic blow for a hard-hit hockey community. It is the third person they have lost in less than a year. John Corazzo was a familiar smiling face at the Roseville Ice Arena. He was killed in the frontal collision Sunday morning. Hockey life in Minnesota is so much more than just the players and coaches; Corazzo was the unsung hero in the skate shop and on the Zamboni. “The problem with John was that whenever anyone asked him for a favor, his response was, 'What can I do for you?' He was there for those people and the kids were going to see it,” said rink manager Kevin Elm. Now the kids will see Corazzo's skates in the trophy case – a pair of rented skates that he used years ago and never wanted to give up. “There are so many things, I'm still running out of words to explain how hard it will be not to have someone like that here anymore,” Elm said. MORE NEWS: Photographers say MSHSL blindsided them with a crackdown on tournament policies Hockey in Roseville has already endured two other recent tragedies: youth coach Michael Brasel was shot dead last spring. Then, in the summer, a star alum goalkeeper, Jori Jonesalso died in a car accident. Gretchen Hopeman is the mother of three hockey-playing boys and president of the Roseville Hockey Association. “For the Pee Wees and Bantams, for the high school students, hockey is an outlet to get away from social stress and have fun. This is tough. This is a life lesson they are not prepared for,” reporter Jonah Kaplan said. “No, and no one is really prepared for it. Our kids are resilient. They absorb it, and I feel like they've grown in ways they didn't expect at a young age, but I feel like they're great pillars of are becoming our lives.” community,” Hopeman said. Joe Carlson, Corazzo's best friend and fellow Roseville High School alum, also died in the crash. Corazzo was Carlson's witness. More from CBS News Jonas Kaplan Jonah Kaplan is an investigative journalist for WCCO and CBS News Minnesota who has built a strong reputation for balanced and in-depth reporting on high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety and the military.

