Sports
NFL star Saquon Barkley reveals post-retirement career plans to bring 'generational wealth' to Giants icon's family
NFL star Saquon Barkley is determined to leave his generation's wealth to his family after hanging up his cleats.
The New York Giants running back wants to build a family business that his parents, siblings and children can all work on and benefit from for years to come.
Barkley, 26, has no plans to retire from the NFL anytime soon, but he is already making plans for life outside the league.
“I would say when I'm done with football there's a lot I would do in my career, whether that's being on TV and talking about sports,” Barkley told The US Sun.
“But I would love to build a family business where I can create generational wealth, not just through what I do on the football field or through the deals I can get, but through a business where my mother, my father, my brothers and sisters , my family, my children can take over one day.
“And it could just be a company that continues to make profits for years to come.”
Barkley isn't sure yet what type of company this will be, but he will ramp up ideas and conversations for the project in the coming years.
“I don't see myself being done with football for a few more years,” he says.
'But that's certainly coming to mind now.
“And I'm definitely going to expand those conversations and bring up those ideas with my family and friends.”
The Penn State star has followed a carefully considered financial strategy since joining the Giants as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
During his rookie season, he announced plans to invest all of his NFL salary and live solely off his endorsement deals.
Since joining the league, Barkley has signed sponsorship deals with major companies such as Nike, Toyota, Pepsi, Visa, Marriott, Silk and Gillette.
These offers arereportedly worthmore than 10 million dollars per year.
Barkley says his financial strategy has evolved in recent years, but his passion for investing remains the same.
“In the beginning, it just wouldn't be spending and saving as much as we could,” he says.
“But as you get older, you realize this isn't the best strategy…
“The main thing we continue to focus on is not just chasing something.
“What becomes most authentic for me and my team is the way we tend to break down our investments and get involved.
“I really believe that if you don't have a love for it or a real interest in it, there's no point in just throwing money at it.
“So things that you love and things that are authentic to you, I think that's been the best for me and I think my team would be too.”
In 2021, Barkey announced that he would convert all of his endorsement revenue into cryptocurrency.
This strategy appears to have shifted amid rapid swings in the markets.
“We're still working on it. I would definitely say we're involved,” he noted.
Barkey, who has earned more than $48 million in career earnings, declined to reveal what his best investment yet was.
But he said, “We've had some really good ones. Leave it be, I'll just keep it that way.”
Barkley will be in Las Vegas this week for the second annual P&G Battle of the Paddles, hosted by Kay Adams.
He will compete in the table tennis tournament with eight elite NFL players in Vegas, which will be streamedOvertime SZN's YouTube channelstarts at 8pm ET on February 7.
“I'm excited. I'm a competitor. I'm excited to get out there and play some table tennis,” said Barkley, who represents Gillette.
“I know [Cleveland Browns wide receiver] Trent Taylor won it [last year]. There's a duo section, so hopefully he'll be on my team so I can get some kind of victory.”
Barkley says table tennis competitions are a big deal in the Giants' locker room.
“Two, three years ago I was the worst table tennis player and then I was able to put myself in the top three, top four,” he added.
“I didn't play that much last season or last season.
“But once I got into the groove of things, I got pretty good.”
P&G is the sponsor of the NFL's official locker room products, including Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Tide.
