Sports
Mississippi State women's tennis wins two nail-biters to improve to 6-0
Chris Hooshyar remains undefeated in his debut season as Mississippi State women's tennis head coach after the Bulldogs defeated Alabama-Birmingham 4-3 and Jackson State 6-1 on Saturday and beat Belmont 4-3 on Sunday.
MSU took doubles points against the Blazers, with the top pair of Alexandra Mikhailuk and Maria Rizzolo and the No. 3 team of Dharani Niroshan and Alessia Tagliente each winning 6-3. Jayna Clemens gave the Bulldogs their first singles point with a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 5, but UAB won the next two completed matches to tie the score.
Mikhailuk put the Bulldogs back in front with a three-set win at No. 3, and after Taglente fell in a third-set tiebreak at No. 6, Chlo Cirotte took her match at No. 2 in three sets to earn the win.
I was obviously a little stressed, but I worked on myself and my routine, Cirotte told MSU Athletic Communications. After every point I heard (the fans) screaming for me and pushing me. But I still look at what I have to do and didn't get too excited until I won a point. I just reset after each point and focused on what I had to do.
Against the Tigers later Saturday, Niroshan and Tagliente now at No. 2 won doubles and Clemens and Rizzolo at No. 3 each won their matches 6-4 to give the Bulldogs their first point. Mikhailuk won her match at No. 2 singles when her opponent retired with Mikhailuk a set ahead, and Clemens dominated 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5. Niroshan also dropped just four games in her match to seal the victory.
MSU fell behind against the Bruins on Sunday as the visitors won the doubles point despite a 6-2 win over No. 3 Niroshan and Tagliente. Clemens scored again in her singles match, 6-2, 6-1, and after Athina Pitta lost in straight sets at No. 4, Mikhailuk leveled the aggregate score at No. 3 with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win. Tagliente came back from a set down to win at No. 5, but a loss to Cirotte at No. 2 meant the match would come down to the last court.
Rizzolo, who had dropped the first set, won her second set 6-1 and then outlasted her opponent in a third-set tiebreak to cap the perfect weekend. The Bulldogs (6-0) will now hit the road for the first time this season, heading to Memphis next Sunday.
It felt great, Rizzolo said. I've never been in that situation before, so I was shaking a little. But after I won and all my teammates came running up to me and hugged me, it was the best feeling.
MSU men fall to Blue Raiders
The No. 22 Bulldogs lost their third straight game after opening the season with four straight wins, falling 4-3 at Middle Tennessee in a rematch of last year's second round of the NCAA Tournament, which MSU played at home won.
The Blue Raiders took the doubles point, while the Bulldogs' No. 2 team of Carles Hernandez and Dusan Milanovic and the No. 3 duo of Marshall Landry and Nemanja Malesevic each lost 6-3. Petar Jovanovic, the nation's No. 13-ranked singles player, fell in straight sets to Middle Tennessee's No. 25 Leo Raquin, and Hernandez also lost in straight sets to put the Bulldogs in a 3-0 hole.
Milanovic gave MSU its first point with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles, but Benito Sanchez Martinez fell in straight sets at No. 5 to close it out for the Blue Raiders. Radomir Tomic and Malesevic each won in three sets for the Bulldogs as the remaining matches were played.
MSU (4-3) has a busy week ahead of it, traveling to Memphis on Wednesday and then returning home to take on North Florida on Friday and Virginia Commonwealth on Sunday. The Bulldogs fell to VCU 4-3 as part of the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Jan. 27.
