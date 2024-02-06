Boston College Men's Hockey Drops Beanpot Opener 4-3 to BU





The Boston College men's hockey team fell to Boston University in the opening round of the Beanpot on Monday night, losing 4-3 to their rivals. The Eagles had a chance to make it three wins in eleven days against BU, but they came out slow and made some ugly mistakes of their own that proved costly as a late comeback attempt wasn't enough to overcome a three-point deficit erase goals. The Eagles had an early power play opportunity starting less than a minute later, but it was BU who got on the board first, scoring after about four minutes on a shot on the rush to take a 1–0 lead. They followed it up a few minutes later with a power-play goal when Macklin Celebrini fired a laser of a one-timer past Jacob Fowler for his second of the period. That was all the scoring in the first as BC had a few chances to get on the board but spent most of the period struggling to keep BU from expanding their lead. They ended a power play with BU controlling the puck for the full two minutes and Fowler making some nice saves to keep the score 2-0 heading into the second period. BC started the second period with some of their best shifts of the night, holding onto possession for long stretches before finally getting a power play opportunity. Gabe Perreault made the most of the opportunity, scoring his eleventh goal of the season on a give-and-go with Will Smith to make it a 2-1 game. They had another power play opportunity to level things a few minutes later, but it fell short before BU regained their two-goal lead after a brutal turnover by the Eagles following a breakaway attempt without pressure in their defensive zone. BC had controlled the period up until that point, but they lost some of their momentum and had to settle for the same two-goal deficit they faced at the start at the end of the period. The Eagles had good momentum to start the period, starting with some good shifts and plenty of time in the offensive zone. However, they were unable to capitalize on their opportunities and eventually another bad turnover in their defense led to a goal for BU, extending the lead to 4–1. Gentry Shamburger got one back for BC with just over 12 minutes left in regulation, scoring his first goal of the season with a nice wrist shot to give the Eagles some life. BC's comeback attempt continued a few minutes later when Gabe Perreault got his second of the night to make it 4-3, but that was as close as BC could get. The Eagles had some big chances as the period progressed and they pulled Fowler in late, but they were unable to score the equalizer as they dropped their Beanpot opener. This was a frustrating game to watch, as a few of the goals BC allowed came off some inexplicably bad unforced turnovers. They put up a nice fight after being down by three in the third, but it wasn't enough to overcome their earlier mistakes. The Eagles still haven't won a Beanpot since 2016 and while it wasn't the main trophy they're going for this season, it would have been nice to have it. At least they'll get a chance to bounce back from this soon when they host New Hampshire on Friday night before taking on Harvard in the Beanpot consolation game on Monday.

