St. Xavier's University | Enchanted ecstasy; Xavrang 2024 unveils St Xaviers University's spectacular celebration of sustainability and nature

St Xavier's University Our correspondent St Xavier's University, Kolkata, proudly announced the triumphant return of their annual celebration, Xavrang '24, a jubilant ode to sustainability and the nurturing embrace of Mother Nature, resonating with the theme 'Enchanted Gardens'.

St Xavier's University, Calcutta

The festivities began on January 22 with an opening ceremony graced by the esteemed presence of Vice Chancellor Rev. John Felix Raj, SJ, Registrar Professor Ashis Mitra and the Deans of the respective departments. Student Council (XSB) President Saifullah Khalid delivered an inspiring opening speech, setting the tone for the enchantment that was to follow. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp by dignitaries added a touch of reverence to the occasion and lit the way for a plethora of events curated by the dedicated organizing committee.

St Xavier's University, Calcutta

The event took place over two magical days, January 22 and 23, and captured the hearts and minds of participants from various colleges, the university administration, esteemed professors and their beloved students. From captivating competitions to thought-provoking showcases, the day unfolded as a testament to unity and talent.

St Xavier's University, Calcutta

The melodious strains of the university band, “Rooh,” serenaded the gathering, providing both comfort and inspiration.

St Xavier's University, Calcutta

Day two witnessed a crescendo of excitement as the matches and performances continued to captivate.

St Xavier's University, Calcutta

The spirit of camaraderie soared through exciting games, heartfelt expressions and the discovery of remarkable talents.

St Xavier's University, Calcutta

It was a party full of sporting events and adrenaline rush!

St Xavier's University, Calcutta

The climax of the announcement of the winners, including Bhawanipur Education Society College as the crowned champion, created an electrifying aura in the air.

St Xavier's University, Calcutta

As dusk fell, the stage was set for star performances that left the audience spellbound. Renowned singer Shreya Jain enthralled the audience with her soulful renditions and united them in a harmonious symphony. DJ Kryso's pulsating beats at the EDM Festival created a frenzy of euphoria as revelers danced into the night, lost in the rhythm of the party.

St Xavier's University, Calcutta

The resounding success of Gratitude goes to the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Deans, Professors and students for their valuable contributions and boundless love, which keeps Xavrang'24 etched in the annals of unforgettable memories.

St Xavier's University, Calcutta

Last updated on February 6, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/edugraph/campus/enchanted-ecstasy-xavrang-2024-unveils-st-xaviers-universitys-spectacular-celebration-of-sustainability-and-nature-photogallery/cid/1998751 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos