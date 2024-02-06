There's nothing like this – Kansas State University Athletics

By: D. Scott Fritchen

For example, where were you on Monday at 10:37 PM? Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang and his players will remember that moment for a while. That's when, after the Wildcats' 75-70 victory against No. 4 Kansas, Tang burst into the stands and celebrated with the student section, bobbing, weaving, clapping and shaking, holding a pair of signs that read: “WE OWN THIS STATE” held above his head by students. That's when the senior guard Tyler Perry Than Cam Carter and then Arthur Kaluma , joined their teammates in high-fiving fans. That was also the moment when K-State basketball really felt like K-State basketball again. There was no storming of the court because, as Carter puts it, “We're used to winning, we're used to this, and there will be more.” But the Sunflower Showdown victory, which snapped the Wildcats' four-game losing skid, went deeper than no court storming.

It started days ago when a head coach connected more deeply with his team. Tang at his post-game press conference, wearing the purple CRAZY FAITH t-shirt that was so popular during the Wildcats' run to the Elite Eight last season, passionately explained it all. “I've only dealt with their hearts,” he said. Tang said he wasn't as connected to this team as he was to last year's squad, and that “you could tell they were just playing basketball.”

“They didn't play with the love, joy and freedom that we talk about,” Tang explained. “They didn't do it because they loved us as a staff. Nowadays in college basketball, it's hard to talk to kids about being proud of the uniform they wear when they've only been at your school for a year or two. But If we as a staff can connect with their hearts, they play because they love us, and they know that we do what we do because we love them, and that gives them that little bit of extra fight.

“I saw that extra fight in them tonight because I was transparent with them and I told them I didn't do a good job.”

Tang continued.

“We've spent a lot of time together over the last few days, but it's been less about basketball and more about how much they mean to us and how much we believe in them and how much we believe in what they want to do. There is still a There can be a stronger heart connection takes place. We better keep playing basketball.”

On Big Monday and in front of a national television audience on ESPN, K-State was the toast of college basketball and Manhattan the epicenter of madness, as the students in “BEAT KU” t-shirts and those dancing to Sandstorm and those holding the signs and those brandishing large cut-out heads of Tang and players absolutely lost their minds, and probably their votes, toward the end of regulation and again during overtime, especially when Perry gave K-State a 67-66 lead over a circus lineup in which he jumped high into the air, pulled the ball down to his ankles and then forced the ball up with some serious ball spin, allowing the ball to find its home inside the rim.

“This league, by golly, anyone in America that would have come here tonight and played, it would have been a tough win with that crowd and everything else,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said.

It's a rivalry and a game Perry may never forget.

“There's nothing like it,” said Perry, who scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half and in overtime. “The way these fans interacted was they stood outside at two in the morning. I've never seen anything like this in my life. I'm blessed to be in purple and white. I'm so grateful that they showed and showed up for us. It's a blessing to be a part of this rivalry.

“This is one you can tell your kids about.”

Yes, there will be stories to tell. And here's a story to share: Frankly, some people outside the locker room didn't give the Wildcats or Perry a chance against the Jayhawks.

K-State, 15-8 overall and 5-5 in the Big 12 Conference, has scored not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six overtime wins this season, with the team winning the most made Division I history in one season. But the Wildcats needed this win against Kansas, and they needed it badly. They suffered losses at No. 23 Iowa State (78-67) and at No. 4 Houston (74-52) and a disheartening loss to No. 23 Oklahoma (73-53) last Tuesday in Manhattan, followed by a loss at Oklahoma State (75-72) on Saturday.

And now they've beaten Kansas in the Little Apple two years in a row.

“We see what people say about us, but at the end of the day we know what we have and what we are capable of in that locker room,” Perry said. “I can't sit around and worry about what people say about me. Coach Tang has been telling me and the rest of the team all year that it's going to show. All you can keep doing is showing up. Showing up is the first step to winning.

“I think this team will continue to do that no matter what happens. We believe we are a tournament team and we can do damage when we get there. If we have 12 to 13 guys who believe in that, anything is possible .”

Meanwhile, Kansas fell to 18-5 and 6-4.

“It was a fun atmosphere,” Kansas senior center Hunter Dickinson said. “You can definitely tell there's some disdain between the universities. It was a great environment. Unfortunately, we fell short.”

The Jayhawks came up short against a team that believes in Crazy Faith.

“This is what we have to do,” Perry said. “(Tang) said we could play better than we did. That's the type of person he is. He always believes you can do so much better, and he believes in us so much. He instills that confidence in us. We are I “I'm so blessed to have the best coach in America. I wouldn't want anyone else to be in charge.”

The Wildcats now have five days before they take on No. 21 BYU. Then the Wildcats close out the month of February against TCU, at Texas, against BYU and against West Virginia.

“If we say we're going to put every game, win or lose, in a box and move on, then that's what we'll do,” Tang said. “You can't let wins go to your head, or losses go to your heart.”

But alas, the heart is dear, and it is full, as the head coach has connected with his players, and his players with the fans, and Perry gets hugs in the stands, and Carter and Kaluma and their teammates have the big celebration. victory, and there is Tang surrounded by students.

“We're building the expectation that these are games we're going to win and we're going to create those types of programs,” Tang said. “I asked our fans last year: I said we would storm the court and then let's hope we win.

“I never saw them storm the court at Allen Fieldhouse, I never saw them storm the court at Duke or North Carolina. I don't think there's any reason why, given the time and the opportunity, we can't have that type of program here can build in Manhattan, Kansas.”

On Monday it was the happiest place on earth.

“Normally every time we've been here there's been quite a legal storm,” Self said. “That wasn't the case tonight.”

No, instead there was a head coach and his players bringing the party to the fans in the stands.

It's become the K-State way.

It was the perfect connection.