Sports
College football recruiting: Top players on National Signing Day 2024 to watch, predictions, expert picks
The early signing period for the 2024 college football recruiting cycle came and went in December without any major shocks — well, outside of the five-star DB KJ Bolden the move from Florida State to Georgia – thanks in large part to early commitments and the transfer portal movement. As such, Wednesday's traditional National Signing Day also appears to be no more drama.
There was hope for chaos down the road, but with five-star WR Gatlin Bair this weekend to Oregon, four-star EDGEAmaree Williams – who reclassified from 2025 to 2024 – committed to Florida State and five-star WR Ryan Williams – who also reclassified – and reaffirmed his commitment to Alabama, much of the drama has been pushed aside.
Still, there are several top recruits to keep an eye on during Wednesday's National Signing Day festivities.
Watch our National Signing Day show LIVE starting at 2:00 PM ET on the247Sports YouTube pagefor commitments, analyzes and responses.
Top Recruits to Watch on National Signing Day 2024
Five-star WR Terry Bussey: The two-time star from Tipton, Texas remains committed to Texas A&M. However, he didn't sign with the Aggies during the early signing period, so they're holding for life. Their way? LSU and Georgia. All three schools have reason for optimism, although the Aggies remain in pole position. Bussey will announce his decision live Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. 247Sports crystal ball:Texas A&M
Five star DLDominick McKinley: McKinley committed to LSU on New Year's Eve, and nothing has changed in that regard. All signs point to the Lafayette (La.) Acadiana star to ink with the Tigers. Crystal ball: LSU
Four-star WR Ashton Bethel-Roman: Bethel-Roman appeared to be done in December when he signed with Arkansas. But when his top recruiter, Kenny Guiton, left the Razorbacks, he asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent earlier this month. It still looks like an old Southwest Conference battle for Bethel-Roman, with Baylor, Houston and Texas A&M all vying to land him when the dust settles. Crystal Ball: Texas A&M
Four star ATH Rahshawn Clark: A long-term Cal commitment, Clark returned late to Arizona. But with Jedd Fisch heading to Washington and taking cornerbacks coach – and Clark's top recruiter – John Richardson with him, it now appears the Huskies will keep the local product at home. Clark officially visited Washington last weekend, so all signs point to him becoming a hometown Husky. Crystal ball: Washington
Four-star RB J'Marion Burnette: As for Burnette, Arkansas looked like the team to beat for a while, but the Razorbacks canceled his official visit after hiring a trade. At this point, I think Houston is in the best position to secure his signature after a great visit this weekend, although Auburn makes a late charge. Crystal Ball: Maroon (50%), Houston (25%), Arkansas (25%)
Three stars DLKeon Wilhite: Once committed to Fisch and Arizona, Wilhite flipped his commitment to Kalen DeBoer and Washington. But with DeBoer leaving for Alabama and Fisch taking over the Washington job, it doesn't seem like the two will end up together. The Huskies tried with Wilhite, but UCLA, Michigan State and Nebraska all made late attempts. Crystal ball: Nebraska
Three-star DB CJ heard: It appears one team is ahead of Heard. Despite rumors that UCLA and Colorado were his top two in official on-deck visits, he never managed to visit either school. However, he did find his way to the Sunshine State for an FAU visit. I expect the Owls and coach Tom Herman to get this done. Crystal ball: FAU
Three-star DB Khamani Hudson: Lamar received a commitment from the Houston native, but he did not sign in December. That opened the door for a few schools, including Houston and Cal. He visited both programs, and as things stand, I like the Cougars to get that done. Crystal ball: Cal
Three star WR Zycarl Lewis: The Venice, Florida, native was committed to Colorado, but things didn't go well for either party. Sources at 247Sports believe Tulane is in the best position as National Signing Day approaches. Crystal ball: N/A
Where will each player sign on National Signing Day, and how will recruiting classes be changed forever?
