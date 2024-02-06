What Will Levis says about Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan

It took just one conversation with coach Brian Callahan for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis to see the vision.

“We're going to have a lot of fun together,” Levis told The Tennessean on Tuesday. “We're going to play some good attacking ball. I can be the man to take this team and take that attack to the level we know we can reach. He made me smile just talking about football and the plans that he had for me as a player.”

Levis' partnership with Callahan, the former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator the Titans hired last month to replace Mike Vrabel, is said to be the central factor determining the trajectory of the franchise's future. Heading into his second NFL season, Levis has entrenched himself as the Titans' starter. Callahan is the offensive guru charged with utilizing the talents Levis showed in nine starts as a rookie for more consistency, more big plays and more team success.

THE CAROUSEL:Mike Vrabel should have gotten another head coaching job in the NFL. So why didn't he? | Estes

Levis said what stood out to him about Cincinnati's offense is how the play designs and route concepts free up playmakers like receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins despite the defensive attention they normally receive.

Although Levis says Callahan didn't make the comparison between him and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow explicit, Burrow is one of the passers Levis studied before the NFL draft. He says he sees similarities between the ways they navigate the pocket and throw from different platforms and angles. He admires the way Burrow uses tempo and mixes throws with different trajectories, two areas Levis has worked to improve.

“Hopefully Coach can hone that even more and take that part of my game to the next level,” Levis said. “(Burrow) is a great quarterback. If I can take everything Cally could give him, I'd be all for it.”

As Levis heads into his second year, he says he wants to get better at “bringing ideas to the table.” That kind of collaboration between quarterback and staff was central to Cincinnati's rise as an AFC power. For Levis, who is heading off to college with his fifth player in five years, developing that kind of rapport and comfort with coaches can only inspire more confidence.

“When we talked to Cally, one of the first conversations we had was that we hope to be the tandem here in Tennessee for a long time,” Levis said. “So that was cool for him to say. Hopefully we keep that continuity and I can find out what that feels like.”

FAN OF THE HOUR:Meet the Tennessee Titans fan who went viral wearing the Derrick Henry jersey during the AFC title game.

Table tennis Titan

Levis heads to Las Vegas this Super Bowl week to participate in the second annual “Battle of the Paddles,” a table tennis tournament sponsored by Procter & Gamble featuring fellow NFL stars such as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Laurens. Levis will participate on behalf of Old Spice, one of the NFL's 'Official Locker Room Products'.

Always confident, Levis says he thinks he can win the eight-man match. He grew up playing ping pong against his uncles and cousins ​​and honed those skills in locker rooms in high school and college. At Kentucky, Levis says he was one of the team's top two table tennis players, along with fullback Dillon Wheatley.

He is a natural backhand player, a trait he believes he learned from his father. He becomes a little too aggressive with his forehand, so he plays more finesse to keep the ball on the table.

“I'm more of a defensive player,” Levis said. 'I let my opponent make the mistake. But I have a great serve, I think, and I think I have a chance.”

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at[email protected]. Follow Nick on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @nicksuss.