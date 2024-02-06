News – Adur & Worthing Councils

Published: Tuesday February 6, 2024

Tennis facilities in Tarring and Shoreham have been revived as part of a joint project between Adur & Worthing Councils and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

The popular tennis courts at Church House Grounds in Church Road and Buckingham Park have officially reopened following their transformation and are ready to welcome players of all ages and abilities.

The courses have benefited from a complete resurfacing, new nets and gate access technology making it easier for players to find, book and enter the course.

Temporary lines have been painted on the tracks, which will close for a short time in late spring for a complete repaint, weather permitting.

The renovation project is thanks to a joint investment of £253,000 between the councils, the government and the LTA Tennis Foundation, which contributed £98,000 of the total funding.

Through the Parks Tennis Project, the LTA is delivering a £30 million investment in park tennis facilities across Britain, which has been used to transform six tennis courts in the area, providing a significant boost to sports facilities.

To welcome new players to the revamped facilities, the councils will work with local clubs, coaches and the LTA to offer a mix of free and low-cost activities, designed to encourage residents to pick up a racket and enjoy the enjoy jobs.

This includes the LTA's Free Park Tennis, which are free social tennis sessions delivered on weekend mornings at 10am by local volunteers and open to players of all ages, playing levels and experience. Equipment is provided during these sessions.

The new courts will also host local tennis competitions, giving people the opportunity to take part in friendly and social local competitions.

A free community slot running from 9am to 11am on weekdays can be booked at both the Church House Grounds and Buckingham Park courses, as well as at Homefield Park in Worthing.

Outside these hours the courts can be booked via the LTA Play Tennis website at £8.50 per hour for regular players. Those who want to play more regularly can purchase an annual household pass for £57, meaning households who enjoy the courts on average once a week can do so for less than £1.25 per court per hour.

The money raised will ensure that the courts remain at a high standard for years to come.

Cllr Emma Evans, Adur's cabinet member for environment and leisure, said:

“The tennis facilities at Buckingham Park have always been well used, so it's great that the courts have come back to life following the renovation works. “On behalf of the community, I would like to thank the LTA Tennis Foundation for its major contribution to the work. I can't wait to see the courts in the summer once they get their final coat of paint.”

Cllr Rita Garner, Worthing's cabinet member for culture and leisure, said:

“It's fantastic that the brand new tennis facilities at Church House Grounds are now bookable and ready for action. “It is vital that our communities have sporting opportunities available to them, not only to enjoy the physical and mental benefits, but also potentially to unleash a hidden talent or passion for a game they may not have experienced before. have played. “I would like to thank the LTA Tennis Foundation for its contribution to this project.”

To book a court at Church House Grounds or Buckingham Park, see:

Photo: The tennis courts at Church House Grounds, Tarring

Photo: The tennis courts at Buckingham Park, Shoreham

(PR24-019)

Back upstairs





