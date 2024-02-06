Records tumble in the ODI thrashing as the Aussies sweep seal series





Australia gets an exciting glimpse into the future with a standout performance in the ODI series final at Manuka Oval

Australia v West Indies | Third ODI Australia are on their way to a three-nil series in the West Indies as batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk gave a glimpse into the future and put the icing on the cake with an eight-wicket demolition in Canberra. Fraser-McGurk ensured the match was over before 6pm with a thrilling 18-ball 41 after the Aussie bowlers routed the visitors for a record low one-day international total at Manuka Oval of 86. The 21-year-old opener hit five fours and three sixes in his whirlwind knock, with all three coming in a 24-run over off Matthew Forde. Box office batting! Fraser-McGurk scams Manuka Josh Inglis played a fine support act at the other end with an unbeaten 35 from 16 balls as Australia secured victory in the seventh over, the entire chase lasting just 41 deliveries, a record for their shortest successful chase in the format. Alzarri Joseph (1-30) removed Fraser-McGurk in an entertaining battle with the young Australian and Oshane Thomas dismissed Aaron Hardie before captain Steve Smith arrived to seal victory with 259 balls to spare. Xavier Bartlett returned to the Australian XI as Smith won the toss and elected to bowl, with the young quick picking up where he left off in his sensational debut last Friday with the wicket of Kjorn Ottley (8) in his second over, which would have survived due to an inside edge had he chosen to revise. Alick Athanaze (32) and Keacy Carty (10) tried to get the visitors going but when Carty picked out a flying Marnus Labuschagne at point with the score on 38 to give Lance Morris his first international wicket, their innings went into a free fall. Screamer! Marnus flies to give Wild Thing a virgin scalp Abbott then struck to remove Windies skipper Shai Hope (4) before Morris struck again with a 90mph delivery cannon into the stumps of debutant batsman Teddy Bishop. Adam Zampa (2-14) added Athanaze, who picked out a back-footed square leg before a comical mix-up between Roston Chase and Forde summed up the tourists' ODI tour, with the latter stranded in the middle of the pitch and run out for a second ball- duck. Furious Windies teammates exchange words after Forde lunges The pair exchanged words as Forde trudged off, with Chase failing to get from the non-striker's end as the dismissed batter claimed he had called for a point before crossing over attempting to return, with substitute Mackenzie Harvey threw the throw to Josh Inglis. complete the simple walkout. Bartlett completed a dream start to his international career by returning to clear the tail, amassing 4-21 and becoming the first Australian man to take eight wickets in his first two ODIs, surpassing Carl Rackemann's seven in 1983 overshadowed. The only concern for the hosts after their 3-0 series sweep was an injury to speedster Morris, who now faces a race against time to qualify for the New Zealand Test tour later this month after leaving the field three balls in had left his fifth over after suffering a side strain. The two sides head to Hobart tomorrow, where a three-match T20 series gets underway on Friday as both sides ramp up their preparations for the T20 World Cup in June. Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies February 2: Australia won by eight wickets February 4: Australia won by 83 runs February 6: Australia won by eight wickets Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies February 9th: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7pm AEDT February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

