Michigan football recruiting under Sherrone Moore, defensive coordinator search: 2024 updates from top insiders

The Michigan Wolverines are the 2024 College Football Playoff national champions, but the schedule is about to change after Jim Harbaugh left to return to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy is also leaving the program to enter the NFL Draft and the Wolverines will have a number of holes to fill their roster up and down the stretch. New Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is tasked with keeping Michigan football recruiting intact and he will put the finishing touches on his first recruiting class with 2024 College Football National Signing Day scheduled for Wednesday.

Moore is also looking to make a splash in the Class of 2025, with three firm commitments on Michigan's recruiting board and dozens of other offers. Who will Moore target to round out the Class of 2024, how can Michigan make a splash in the Class of 2025 and who will join Moore on Michigan's football coaching staff? If you want to see the latest recruiting news and updates on Michigan's defensive coordinator search, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at The Michigan Insider, the 247Sports affiliate covering Michigan.

The team at The Michigan Insider provides on-the-ground updates on every development in the defensive coordinator coaching search, including insights from Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, Zach Shaw and Alejandro Zuniga. The unparalleled insider team has the latest Michigan recruiting news and the inside scoop on the Michigan coaching search.

The team at The Michigan Insider already has several recruiting updates from Moore's first week on the job, along with a list of candidates for the defensive coordinator opening.Head over to The Michigan Insider now to see the latest news.

Sherrone Moore Michigan recruiting and coaching updates

A trio of Michigan coaches cut the school's 2025 five-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall earlier this week. Marshall was considered a priority for Harbaugh's staff, and that has carried over to the new regime. He has offers from some of the top schools across the country, and he has visited Ann Arbor several times, including the weekend of the rivalry win over Ohio State.

Marshall is the top player in Illinois for the class of 2025 and is ranked No. 22 overall by the 247Sports Composite rankings. With nearly 30 schools already making him offers, Moore's staff has shown they want to keep Marshall a priority. He spoke to The Michigan Insider about his latest visit to Ann Arbor, and the team of experts did just that insight into when his next visit to campus will be.

Another player Moore and his staff visited this past week is 2025 Kansas four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame. Brame is a top 100 prospect according to 247Sports and the No. 4 tight end in the class of 2025. Brame is coming off a productive season in which he caught 46 passes for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior and has already collected 33 scholarship offers.

He stands at a towering 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, and both of his parents were also Division I athletes at Kansas State. The Wolverines regularly utilize multiple tight ends in their high-powered running formations and the program has produced several tight ends who have made an impact in the NFL. Could Brame be next in that line and what will Moore and his staff need to do to earn his services from programs like Alabama, Oregon, Kansas State and Colorado? There is currently a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for Brame, which you can see here.

As for the coaching staff, Moore is reportedly promoting tight ends coach Grant Newsome to offensive line coach. Newsome has been seen as a rising star for years and he continues to make great strides as a young coach. He played on Michigan's offensive line under Harbaugh from 2015 to 2016 before suffering a knee injury that ended his playing career prematurely. Newsome returned to Michigan in a formal coaching capacity as an assistant tight ends coach in 2018 before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2022.

The 26-year-old turned down potential careers in finance and politics to focus on football, which drew Harbaugh's public admiration last year. Michigan is replacing its entire offensive line, so Newsome has a big task ahead of him in his first year on the job.Read more about Michigan's new offensive line coach here.

There are also some details on potential defensive coordinator candidates from The Michigan Insider. Minter fled to the NFL when Harbaugh offered him the defensive coordinator position in Los Angeles, leaving Moore to make his first big decision as a head coach. The Wolverines had the consensus No. 1 defense in college football last season and won the national title by holding Washington's top-ranked offense to just 13 points. Defensive line coach Mike Elston and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale are both options when Moore decides to promote from within.

Michigan hasn't been immune to players entering the transfer portal either. They include a three-star defensive lineman Reece Atteberry and three-star tackle Noah Stewart, both of whom entered the portal in recent days. However, One four-star commit felt strongly about his Michigan football offerWhile the The coaching staff is pursuing a star quarterback.

How to get Michigan 247Sports updates

Michigan's new coaching staff is also going after a former Power Five defensive coordinator who is currently a senior analyst for another Power Five program.See who it is at The Michigan Insider.

Who are the top recruits that Michigan's new coaching staff is currently focusing on and which former Power Five defensive coordinator have they approached as a candidate for their staff? Visit The Michigan Insider see all the latest Michigan recruiting and coaching search news, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the WolverinesAnd invent.