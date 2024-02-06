Men's and Women's Tennis Go to Jackson State, West Florida





NEW ORLEANS The New Orleans Privateers men's and women's tennis teams will face a few opponents along the way. Both teams will make the trip Wednesday in a rescheduled game at Jackson State. Both teams will then take on Division II foe West Florida on Saturday. The Privateer men (1-1) scored a win over a strong junior college program in Tyler for their first win of the season. After being awarded the doubles point, the men returned to singles, winning the decisive point Matthew Armbruster to secure the match. In the match, the Privateers had success against some of the highest ranked JUCO players in the country. Marcel Volz defeated Juan Carlos Garcia, who is ranked 12the in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's latest JUCO singles rankings. Lucas Joujan And Sergi Tintore also had wins over the top five ranked JUCO players. Joujan topped Dan Persson (third place) and Tintore beat Faiz Naysam (fourth place). Joujan outlasted Persson in a tiebreak in the third set. The West Florida men's team that the Privateers will face also offers tough competition. They are ranked fifth in the country as a team in the latest Division II poll released on January 17. Meanwhile, the women are still eagerly awaiting their first match of the season after their first two were postponed due to bad weather. The women will also face Jackson State and West Florida on Wednesday and Saturday. Seven Privateers return from last season's team. Laurie Barendse is the leading returner in wins after recording 10 singles victories and going 5-2 against Southland competition in her freshman campaign. Kateryna Kalistratova who is also entering her sophomore campaign, has nine singles victories and is off to a 5-1 start. The Privateer women last played West Florida in 2013, a game the Argonauts won 6-1. The last Privateer win against West Florida was in 2009. New Orleans faced Jackson State in February 2023 and won 4-3. The Privateers closed out the match after the first five points before the Tigers took the final two singles battles to close the gap on the scoreboard. Tristanne Decoux won the decisive point that day with a 6-2, 6-4 victory. WE ARE YOUR KREWE For 54 seasons, Privateer student-athletes have had the unique experience of carrying New Orleans on their chest. Like the city itself, our sports teams are fueled by resilience, perseverance and the unquenchable desire to win. Our city also hosts the biggest party in the country every year. And like a Mardi Gras parade, we are connected to our community by pride, tradition, a culture of acceptance and finally, our commitment to show that New Orleans is a world-class city to live, learn, play and work. We invite you to become more involved with the only university that truly represents New Orleans, all day, every day. Join #NOLAsTeam, we are your Krewe! SOCIAL MEDIA Fans are encouraged to follow along@PrivateersTNon X/Twitter,@PrivateersTNon Instagram, likePrivateers Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUNOPrivatesYoutube Channel.

