Fantasy Hockey Puck Drops: Why Hampus Lindholm shouldn't be on so many rosters





Hampus Lindholm's scoring opportunities have decreased compared to previous seasons, so if space is needed on your roster, he can be waived. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images) Specially for Yahoo Sports It was a fun weekend in Toronto before the All-Star break, but now it's back to reality and the final 20 to 25 games of the regular fantasy hockey season. Let's take a look at some players who are included in a large number of Yahoo leagues and who can easily be cut for the long term. The Kings are being vilified for their trade with the Jets, which brought Dubois to LA in exchange for Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi and a 2024 second-round pick. Dubois signed an eight-year contract worth $68 million in combination with the trade and it was nothing but a disaster in LA. Dubois was expected to be the second-line center this season, eventually taking over the top spot when Anze Kopitar retired. Instead, Dubois is the third-line center and has just 10 goals and 20 points in 48 games after back-to-back 60-plus point seasons in Winnipeg the past two years. Hampus Lindholm, D, Boston Bruins, (56% selected) Lindholm has five assists in his last six games, which is nice for the 56% of players who have him on their team, but his strong showing of late still leaves him with just one goal and 19 points in 49 games. Lindholm was stellar last season with 10 goals and 43 assists in 80 games, including 17 points on the power play. This season, Lindholm has made a big drop in shots on goal, from 158 to just 62 so far, and his power play time has been cut in half as Charlie McAvoy, who missed 15 games last season, has stepped up in part taken over. While Lindholm has a good plus-17 this season, that's not enough to keep him on your roster. Pionk has slumped of late, scoring just one goal and an assist in his last nine games with an even score. Overall, the 28-year-old defenseman has four goals and 18 points in 47 games, which ranks him 54th in scoring among NHL defensemen. He has 110 hits, which is 25th in the NHL and seventh among blueliners. That's a good stat for Pionk, but his lack of offense makes him a poor fantasy pick in all but the deepest leagues. Rakell was worth having on your team when he played alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel in the top lane. This is no longer the case, as Rakell is now languishing on the third line with Lars Eller and Jesse Puljujarvi, having been replaced by Bryan Rust on the top unit. Rakell sees time on the second power play, but has just two goals and four points in 34 games. Overall, Rakell has just five goals and 13 assists on 82 shots on target this season, which isn't even fantasy-worthy. Unless you're in a dynasty pool, and even then it better be a deep pool. I don't understand why poolies stick to Zegras. He has a broken ankle that will likely keep him out of action until early March, and there is no guarantee he will return at full strength. He was good the last two seasons, scoring 61 and 65 points respectively, but he took a huge step back this season, scoring just four goals and seven points in 20 games. This is a lost season for the 22-year-old and there is no reason to keep him at this stage of the season.

