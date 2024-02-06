Aussies name all-strength T20 squad for NZ tour

Starc, Cummins, Head and Smith all return to face the Black Caps as focus narrows to the T20 World Cup

Australia have confirmed that a full-fledged T20 team will tour New Zealand later this month, with Mitch Marsh remaining captain ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc, as well as batters Travis Head and Steve Smith all return to the T20 side for the tour after being rested for the home Dettol T20 Series against West Indies starting in Hobart on Friday.

Cummins and Starc join Sean Abbott and Jason Behrendorff, who was named the Australian Men's T20 Player of the Year at last week's Australian Cricket Awards ceremony, while the batters have been added to form a traveling group of 15 players to form.

Australia's T20 team to tour New Zealand: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

The Aussies face some minor injury concerns as they head into a six-match T20 series against the Windies and Black Caps, which will be their last bilateral matches in the pre-World Cup format.

Matt Short suffered a minor hamstring injury during the second ODI against West Indies in Sydney. The Aussies have added Ben McDermott for the third ODI in Canberra this afternoon, but WA all-rounder Aaron Hardie will take Short's place in the squad for the home T20s.

The recovery of Short, the KFC BBL|13 Player of the Tournament, leading points scorer and top six hitter, will be monitored but is expected to be fit to depart for New Zealand.

Nathan Ellis also faces a fitness test later this week in his recovery from a rib injury. Spencer Johnson, who has joined the ODI team in Canberra, is on standby for the T20 series should Ellis need more time ahead of the tour of New Zealand.

Chairman of the National Selection Panel, George Bailey, said: 'The next six matches will give us the opportunity to shape what we think our World Cup squad will look like and what possible roles it can play.

“We will also make full use of the opportunity to monitor and review the performance of Australian players in the IPL immediately ahead of the World Cup.”

Hazlewood talks fast bowler rotations amid ODI inclusion

Short's absence against the West Indies means Australia will likely have just three more matches against the Kiwis to decide whether he or Head will partner David Warner at the T20 World Cup, with Josh Inglis or Marsh likely to fill that role against West Indies. Australia have not had a regular opening combination in T20s since the retirement of Aaron Finch after the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Short and Head opened together against South Africa last August in Warner's absence, with each player posting a fifty. Head's 115 runs in the three matches were better than Short's 86, but they did have a superior strike rate of 204.76 to Head's 169.11.

Marsh was a beast in that series, with 186 runs from 100 balls played and two fifties as he led the team to a 3-0 result.

The next six matches will be Marsh's dress rehearsal to take over as national T20 captaincy full-time, with selectors yet to confirm a permanent replacement for Finch as the shortest-format skipper.

Cummins led Australia to the 50-over World Cup title last November with a captaincy masterclass, but Marsh was put in charge for the T20 over appearance, starting with that tour of South Africa last August.

Matthew Wade led Australia's T20 side in an uneventful five-match series against India that immediately followed the ODI World Cup triumph, with both sides resting numerous first-choice players.

The arms of Green's Inspector Gadget provide another stunner

Bailey said in January that a decision on the full-time skipper would come after the T20s against New Zealand.

“One thing we are aware of is that Mitch has not yet had the opportunity to work with Andrew McDonald as a coach,” Bailey said, with Michael Di Venuto filling that role in South Africa last August, while Daniel Vettori will coaching against West Indies. .

“New Zealand will be the time when Andrew jumps back in, so it will be a good chance to see how those two work together,” Bailey said. “We're confident it will work, but we haven't seen it yet.”

Marsh, who was awarded the Allan Border Medal last week, choked up as he thanked McDonald and Cummins for their support during his acceptance speech, which showed a deep bond.

Where Smith fits into the high-powered batting lineup will remain a source of conjecture. Australia have tried Smith as an opener after his stunning form in the BBL last summer and played two matches against India after the ODI World Cup win, hitting 52 off 41 and 19 off 16.

A squad for the two-Test series that follows the T20 matches is expected to be named later this week.

Qantas tour of New Zealand

February 21st: First T20, Wellington, 5.10pm AEDT

February 23: Second T20, Auckland, 5.10pm AEDT

February 25: Third T20, Auckland, 11am AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad: TB

February 29 March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT