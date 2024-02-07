Broadus wins WCC Womens Tennis Singles Player of the Week honors





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. For the third time in four weeks, a Pepperdine Wave won the Credit Union 1 West Coast Conference Women's Tennis Singles Player of the Week, while Savannah Broadus claimed the honor for the first time this season. San Diego's doubles tandem of Kailey Evans and Kristina Nordikyan earned CU1 WCC Doubles Team of the Week honors for the second week in a row. CREDIT UNION 1 WCC SINGLES PLAYER OF THE WEEK SAVANNAH BROADUS, JR. PEPPERDINE Broadus upset No. 2 Ange Oby Kajuru of Oklahoma State in a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0, come-from-behind road win last Saturday. After dropping the first set, Broadus came back to win the second set with an ace, then clinched the third set. In the final game, Broadus scored three aces in the final game to complete the victory. Saturday also marked the highest-ranked singles win of Broadus' career and her second top-5 win of the 2023-2024 season. Also nominated:Sofia Daryaie, St. Mary's; Claudia De Las Heras, San Diego; Milena Maiorova, Pacific; Iva Zelic, Portland CREDIT UNION 1 WCC DOUBLES TEAM OF THE WEEK KAILEY EVANS, JR. AND CHRISTINA NORDIKAN, FR. SAN DIEGO Evans and Nordikyan had another big win last Saturday, helping San Diego defeat No. 16 USC. With both teams winning one doubles match each, Evans and Nordikyan rallied from break point to force a tiebreak, ultimately winning 7–1 in that tiebreak for a 7–6 (1) victory over No. 29 Parker Fry/Grace Piper. Also nominated:Liza Mladentseva and Milena Maiorova, Pacific; Stefanie Silva and Sofia Daryaie, St. Mary's 2024 Credit Union 1 WCC Womens Tennis Singles Players of the Week

January 16: Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine

January 23:Klara Kosan, Pacific Ocean

January 30:Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine

February 6:Savannah Broadus, Pepperdine 2024 Credit Union 1 WCC Women's Tennis Doubles Teams of the Week

January 16: Broadus/Tjen, Pepperdine

January 23:Sam/McLeod, Pacific

January 30: Evans/Nordikyan, San Diego

February 6:Evans/Nordikyan, San Diego

