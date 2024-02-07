Sports
Police apologize to the woman at the center of the 2018 sexual assault case that rocked Canadian hockey
LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of London, Ontario, publicly apologized Monday to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by five hockey players about Canada's 2018 world junior team, including four who are now in the NHL, during the time it took to complete an investigation into a case that has rocked the sport for years.
However, it will be much longer before Chief Thai Truong can provide details on why it took almost six years for charges to be filed and what led to the initial investigation being closed in 2019 before being reopened in 2022.
“On behalf of the London police, I would like to sincerely apologize to the victim and her family for the amount of time it has taken to get to this point,” Truong said at a news conference with dozens of reporters on hand.
This shouldn't take that long. It shouldn't take years and years to get to today's outcome, he added. But I can assure you that this will not happen again.
As for what caused the delay and how it reflects on his department, Truong repeatedly said he could not comment on the details because they could jeopardize the prosecution of the case; this could mean calling those involved in the first and second investigations as witnesses.
The 45-minute news conference marked the first time police in Ontario's fifth-largest city, about halfway between Toronto and Detroit, have commented on the case since filing charges against the players accused of killing the woman in a attacked a hotel room in the city center.
The players charged with one count each of sexual assault are Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton. McLeod is also charged with aiding and abetting the crime, which police said was helping someone else commit the crime.
Lawyers for all five players have said their clients are not guilty and will defend themselves against the charges. The players, who are all on leave from their teams, surrendered to London police last week and were released under unspecified conditions.
During a brief video hearing Monday, with only attorneys present, prosecutors obtained an order protecting the woman's identity, which is standard in sexual assault cases, as well as that of two witnesses. Prosecutor Heather Donkers also said lawyers would receive substantial evidence in the coming days. The next hearing was scheduled for April 30.
Detective Sgt. Katherine Dann of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit said the reopened investigation found reasonable and probable cause to file the charges, which could carry jail time if there are convictions.
Dann oversaw the investigation after it was reopened under now-retired Police Chief Steve Williams and was not part of the original investigation. She said some of the evidence uncovered was not available when the investigation concluded in 2019.
Like Truong, Dann was unable to answer many details, including whether others would be charged. T here were 22 players on the 2018 team
The case has kept Canadian hockey in the shadows for years.
A woman has sued Hockey Canada in 2022, alleging she was sexually assaulted in a hotel room by eight members of the gold medal-winning world junior team following a fundraising gala in London in June 2018. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit, and subsequently an investigation revealed that the organization used two secret slush funds to make settlements to pay out for claims of sexual assault and abuse.
London police stopped their investigation in 2019, but launched an internal investigation in July 2022. Around the same time, the NHL launched its own investigation, although the results likely won't be released until the lawsuit is resolved.
At this stage, waiting for the conclusion of the legal proceedings is the most responsible and sensible thing we can do. At that time we will respond as is appropriate at that time. Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday during All-Star Weekend in Toronto. Furloughed players will continue to be paid for the rest of the season, although their respective clubs will have a salary cap for them.
Bettman said the league became aware of the allegations on May 26, 2022. He said the NHL interviewed every player on that team, adding that the woman involved declined to participate in the investigation.
Hockey Canada said it has cooperated fully with London police during the investigation.
Hockey Canada recognizes that we have been too slow to act in the past and that to achieve the meaningful change Canadians expect from us, we must work diligently and urgently to ensure we take the necessary steps to earn their trust regain. and provide all participants with a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment on and off the ice, said Katherine Henderson, who was appointed president and CEO of Hockey Canada in July.
Whyno reported from Ashburn, Virginia. The Canadian Press contributed.
AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey
