Trive Capital announces acquisition of Ten Entertainment Group





DALLAS And LONDON , February 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trive Capitala Dallas, Texas -based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that a subsidiary of Thrive has completed the acquisition of all issued and outstanding common shares of Ten Entertainment group(LSE: TEG) (“Tenpin” or the “Company”), a leading operator of bowling and family entertainment centers based in the United Kingdom .

“We are delighted to be working with a leading leisure and entertainment operator in Tenpin” – Shravan Thadani , Trive Capital Today, Tenpin offers customers a unique and differentiated experience through a mix of bowling alleys, video arcades, escape rooms, karaoke, laser tag, pool, table tennis and soft play across 53 centres. The partnership with Trive will enable Tenpin to accelerate its expansion strategy in the United States Britain and continue to invest in the company's site portfolio to enhance and enhance the customer experience. Graham Blackwell CEO of Tenpin, said: “We are excited to partner with Thrive as we continue to drive our brand and deliver an exceptional experience to our customers. The leadership team looks forward to working with Thrive on our next phase of growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions, and building on what we have built.” “We are excited to partner with a leading leisure and entertainment operator in Tenpin, with a high-quality management team focused on innovation and delivering the best-in-class customer experience,” said Shravan Thadani partner at Trive Capital. “Thrive looks forward to continuing to invest in and behind the platform to support the workforce, enhance the existing portfolio and facilitate the expansion of the estate.” Cavendish Capital Markets Ltd. served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis International LLP acted as legal advisor Trive Capital. About Ten entertainment group

The head office is located in Cranfield Bedfordshire, England , Ten entertainment group is a leading operator of bowling alleys and family entertainment centers with 53 centers around the world United Kingdom operating under the Tenpin brand. Tenpin aims to provide its customers with a first-class experience through a range of activities including bowling alleys, video arcades, escape rooms, karaoke, laser tag, pool, table tennis and soft play, with a dual focus on expanding the estate. and supporting investments in existing centres. About Thrive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas established private equity firm with over $4 billion of regulated assets under management. Thrive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it views as strategically viable middle market companies with the potential for transformational advantage through operational improvement. We aim to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas. The Thrive The team consists of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in more than 100 middle market transactions, representing more than 50 million euros $6 billion in turnover Trives targeted industrial sectors and situations.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trive-capital-announces-take-private-of-ten-entertainment-group-302055168.html SOURCE Trive Capital

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.streetinsider.com/Press%2BReleases/Trive%2BCapital%2BAnnounces%2BTake-Private%2Bof%2BTen%2BEntertainment%2BGroup/22728148.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos