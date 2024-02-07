Ricky Ponting appointed coach of Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket | Ricky Ponting





American Major League Cricket has made the most prominent signing in its short history, with Ricky Ponting taking over as coach at the Washington Freedom. The former Australian superstar has signed a two-year deal and will replace Greg Shipperd for the second season of the Twenty20 competition. Shipperd has stepped down to focus on his duties as coach of the Sydney Sixers and men's state teams at Cricket NSW, Freedoms' high-performance partner. Ponting, currently coach of the Indian Premier League's Delhi Capitals and a popular media pundit, confirmed last week that he was in talks to join Washington but had to work through logistics. He was announced as head coach on Wednesday morning. Cricket is really on the rise in the US, Ponting said. I'm impressed with everyone involved at Washington Freedom and while it's a little surreal to replace my buddy Greg Shipperd, there's probably no one better to build a successful franchise. I'm ready to build on his work as we look to the upcoming season. Washington Freedom owner Sanjay Govil said Ponting's appointment would help build the league. As we look to the future, it is clear that our ambitions require a figure of unparalleled stature and expertise, he said. Ricky's legendary status, characterized by his leadership, winning mentality and dedication to nurturing talent, aligns perfectly with our goals. His understanding of our vision to elevate the sports profile in the US and develop local talent resonates with our mission. skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion Ricky's appointment is a critical step in our quest to not only join, but redefine the MLC, deliver unparalleled cricket experiences to our fans and create a legacy of excellence in American cricket. Ponting previously coached the IPL's Mumbai Indians and has worked in the Australian set-up, most recently as an assistant to former head coach Justin Langer. He takes the reins of a Washington team that finished third on the ladder in the inaugural MLC last year but was eliminated in the playoffs by eventual champion MI New York. Adam Zampa, Moises Henriques and Aaron Finch were among the Australians who played in the inaugural season, where four of the six teams received significant financial support from IPL franchises. The second MLC starts just days after the T20 World Cup final, to be held in the US and the Caribbean in June.

