AFCON and juju an attempt to explain African football and superstition

Football, wherever it is played in the world, has a certain element of chaos.

A low-scoring sport is prone to wild swings in momentum, and fans long to understand the inexplicable. Add to that a dose of national pride and the fraught nature of knockout tournament football's elimination format, and the Africa Cup of Nations creates a particularly ripe atmosphere for superstition.

Fans may shrug off bizarre results. But a series of bizarre events often leads to suggestions of something else.

At AFCON that means talking about juju. It is a vague and all-encompassing term that attempts to cover a range of practices that do not fit with everything found in the major organized religions. Whether it is called juju, voodoo, black magic, muti, otumokpo or something else; there is the idea that AFCON sees players, fans and even coaches turning to alternative forces to influence games.

Here are some examples:

A Nigerian FA official running onto the pitch mid-match to remove a charm from the back of Senegal's goal during a quarter-final in 2000.

Members of the Cameroonian coaching staff were caught placing a charm on the pitch before the semi-final against Mali in 2002.

Ghana fans carry jars of leaves and liquid to scare away devils before their opening match against Guinea in 2008.

Ghanaian Andre Ayew sprinkled a white powder on the pitch before the 2015 AFCON final against Ivory Coast.

In the early 21st century, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) made a concerted effort to stop attempts at juju in football matches.



A voodoo priest in Benin tries to bring luck to their team at Afcon in 2019 (PROSPER DAGNITCHE/AFP via Getty Images)

We are no more willing to see witch doctors on the field than we are cannibals at the concession stands, read a 2008 statement from CAF, which explained that juju contributes to harmful stereotypes of Africa as a wild and backward continent.

AFCON has seen very few headlines about juju or other nefarious influences this year. Teams win and lose as a byproduct of well-developed set routines or cleverly coached attack theories, rather than other idiosyncrasies.

Football's ability to make people ask a higher power for help is not exclusive to Africa. Fans have become accustomed to a player making the sign of the cross or saying the Muslim prayer, dua, before entering the field of play. The idea of ​​visiting a place of worship to pray before a big derby match can be found in Ilford, Ivory Coast and everywhere in between.

English football is no stranger to asking for strange, non-religious help. Fans may remember 2002, when a national newspaper featured David Beckham's foot on its front page and asked readers to place their hands on the image in the afternoon to send healing energy to his injured metatarsal bone. When these expressions of spirituality are explained to a non-Western audience, the conversation often becomes one about witchcraft.

Superstition is superstition, says Dipo Faloyin, journalist and author of the book Africa is not a country. The belief that something beyond sporting skill can mediate is universal, whether through your chosen deity or your grandfather's lucky scarf; although I think we can draw the line at throwing curses at your sporting enemy.

It's worth understanding the backstory of African football to fully understand juju.



A Cameroonian assistant is dragged outside after Malian police officers arrested him at the edge of the pitch, accused of throwing a gri-gri (magic object) onto the pitch in 2002 (FRANK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The effects of conflict and colonialism are difficult to avoid in African football. Professionalism in sports is difficult to achieve on a continent where many young countries have faced political instability and other problems. Kick-rush football was for a long time the dominant style of play in Africa, with players specializing in pockmarked and undersized pitches and favoring quick counter-attacks and strong wing play over possession-based football.

As with many African resources, it can be a challenge for countries to develop and retain their best football talent before European players poach them. Look at many of the idiosyncrasies of football in Africa and you will eventually find a link to a country's colonial legacy. Before you scoff at the chaos of football in the AFCON, make a special effort to understand the circumstances that fostered it.

Too many people around the world approach everything related to Africa with skepticism and expectations of chaos and disorganization, Faloyin adds. But as is the case with football tournaments, AFCON is uniquely chaotic, especially as these are very young countries with young football associations still trying to put a lot of things together, including developing local leagues.

These countries have had very little time to catch up with the rest of the world. While England won their one and only World Cup, the newly independent Nigeria was still dealing with the consequences of colonialism that would lead to a brutal civil war months later.

Football was brought to Africa by the colonizers. Literal. It arrived on colonial boats in the ports of coastal cities in Africa, writes academic and freelance journalist Buster Kirchner. Football was introduced, especially by the British colonial mission but certainly elsewhere, as part of the so-called civilization project. Football was a way in which the foreign rulers tried to indoctrinate the native population as football was seen as bringing discipline, service and a healthy lifestyle to the colonized subjects.

Kirchner has written extensively about Zambian football and its importance to the country. In 1914, the country passed the Witchcraft Act, which made witchcraft and the naming and attribution of witchcraft punishable by law. Every post-colonial government has enforced the law, but accusations of juju have followed the national team for years.

In the build-up to the country's victory at AFCON 2012, they won a number of matches by one goal, often scored by striker and team captain Christopher Katongo. Simple coincidence, but the story grew that Katongo had used juju to lock the goalposts after scoring because he wanted to receive credit as the difference maker in the game. It got to the point where the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) publicly condemned the rumors on social media, saying those responsible should be shamed in no time because you don't appreciate good things.



Christopher Katongo was accused of juju (Liewig Christian/Corbis via Getty Images)

Speculated instances of juju in football have been known to cause tension. Players have been known to pause the game if they think part of the field has been tampered with by a spell or spell. In 2016, a Rwandan Premier League match made headlines when striker Moussa Camara played with an object on the opponent's goal post moments after his headed attempt at goal hit the woodwork. Camara was soon chased by opponents and the goalkeeper before the referee intervened. Three minutes later he scored the equalizer in a 1–1 draw and was accused of using juju to unlock the goal. Shortly afterwards, the FERWAFA (Federation of the Rwanda Football Association) decided to fine any player caught participating in witchcraft 100,000 Rwandan francs (96 dollars; $120).

Vedaste Kayiranga, the then vice-president of the Rwanda FA, said: In the FERWAFA statutes, we do not have any law that punishes the use of witchcraft because it has not been proven anywhere in the world that it can influence the outcome of a game.

However, due to the violence between players due to accusations of one team using it, we decided to legislate.

The fact that federations strongly discourage juju means it has had less of a presence at this AFCON, at least publicly. But that does not mean that the feelings, superstitions and fear of outside influences are less. For players and fans.

(Top photo: Mohamed Hossam/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)