



Major League Soccer (MLS) and EA SPORTS FC Pro today unveiled details for the upcoming eMLS 2024 season, which includes a new competitive platform and players for 22 clubs representing the league's global growth. The eMLS 2024 season marks the debut of EA SPORTS FC 24 as the exclusive platform for all eMLS matches and the first season as part of a new era of football esports with FC Pro. The competitive calendar includes two major League Series events in February and March, culminating with the eMLS Cup on March 10 in Austin during South by Southwest (SXSW).

Tosaint, former Canadian national team and striker for Vancouver Whitecaps FC eightyvn Ricketts, who made more than 250 professional appearances in his decade-long career and was recently announced as the club's 2024 eMLS athlete, will make his debut as the first former MLS player to compete in eMLS. As eMLS continues to grow globally, this year's edition will feature international stars such as 2023 eMLS Cup champion Niklas NO7 Raseck (Germany) with St. Louis City SC looking for his title, 2022 eMLS Cup champion Paulo Paulo Neto Neto (Brazil) with Atlanta United, Joo Afonso JAFONSO Vasconcelos (Portugal) with New England Revolution, and Olle Ollelito Arbin (Sweden) at New York City FC.

eMLS is excited to welcome new faces and returning legends for the 2024 season, said Jesse Perl, MLS VP of Brand Marketing. Partnering with EA SPORTS FC Pro to bring the highest level of esports competition to North America is an important part of how MLS lives the culture and reaches our young, multicultural fans beyond traditional gamedays.

Each League Series' remote qualifiers and group stages will be available to view on each MLS club or player's Twitch and YouTube channel, and fans can watch each event on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/mls) and YouTube(https://www.youtube.com/mls). Each competition broadcast will feature the twelve remaining players and improve coverage for fans. The top two players in the eMLS Cup will receive direct bids to the FC Pro World Championship.

The season format will be as follows:

eMLS League Series 1: The 2024 season begins on February 16 with remote qualifiers, followed by the group stage on February 17 and the bracket finals on February 18.

eMLS League Series 2: The season continues on March 1 with remote qualifiers, the group stage on March 2 and the bracket finals on March 3.

eMLS cup: The season concludes in Austin at SXSW, with the group stage on March 9 and the live bracket final with fans on March 10 at ACL Live.

eMLS is excited to bring back an all-star commentary crew, including host Faizal Khamisaplay-by-play announcer and reigning Esports Awards Caster of the Year Then Gaskinand commentator Mike Labelle.

It is exciting to welcome eMLS to EA SPORTS FC Pro, said Sam Turkbas, Senior Director & Commissioner, Football Esports, Electronic Arts. eMLS League Series and Cup format provide viewers with exciting action all season long, expanding fandom and interaction with MLS clubs through EA SPORTS FC. We look forward to hosting the eMLS champion and runner-up at our first FC Pro World Championship this year.

Since the inception of eMLS in 2018, the esports competition continues to see year-over-year increases in viewership and digital engagement. The 2024 season features a series of notable partners, including TikTok, DoorDash, EA SPORTS and Avant.

All participating clubs have signed top talent, including the clubs below.

