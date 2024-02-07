Hall of Fame incorrectly lists New Zealand cricket greats as Aussies







Photo: ICC Hall of Fame New Zealand cricket greats Sir Richard Hadlee, Debbie Hockley and the late Martin Crowe are all inexplicably listed as Australian on the ICC Hall of Fame website. In the latest episode of alleged injustices in the trans-Tasmanian cricket rivalry – dating back to the 1981 forearm controversy – the only New Zealand members in the Hall of Fame appear as Australians, next to an Australian flag.

Photo: ICC Hall of Fame Former all-rounder Hadlee was in the original induction when the Hall opened in 2009, while long-serving White Ferns captain Hockley was inducted in 2014 and batted against the great Crowe a year later. Hadlee told RNZ he was unaware of the error and hoped it would be changed. “We are from New Zealand, I just hope someone can correct it, so that's all I want to say about that. “I'm too old to get involved in this kind of thing. People know that Martin, Debbie and myself are all from New Zealand, so it's not a problem for me.” It is unclear how long the incorrect information has been on the website. RNZ has asked the ICC for comment. Elsewhere on the website there is a drop-down menu showing what should be the nine Test cricket nations, actually just eight, excluding New Zealand. Of the 112 players in the room, only Zimbabwe – with one inductee – has fewer than New Zealand's three. England have the most with 32, followed by Australia 29 and the West Indies 21. Hadlee, 72, is considered by many to be New Zealand's best cricketer, having amassed a national record 431 Test scalps and also scored 3124 runs. All-rounder Hockley, 61, broke new ground in women's cricket, becoming the first to play 100 ODIs and score 4,000 ODI runs. Crowe, who passed away in 2016, scored 5,444 Test runs and was admired worldwide for his classic batting style. Crowe is the cousin of actor Russell Crowe, who was born in New Zealand but is often cited as being from Australia, where he lived most of his life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/508558/hall-of-fame-mistakenly-lists-nz-cricket-greats-as-aussies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos